2023 Australian World Championship Trials: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 21

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Day three of the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials is ready to bring the heat, as the men’s 200m fly, women’s 200m free, men’s 50m breast, women’s 50m fly and men’s 800m free are all on tonight’s agenda.

We’ll look for reigning Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus to potentially put on a show in the 200m free to follow up on her 400m free victory from night one.

Surprisingly, Shayna Jack will not be joining her, having missed out on the top 8 and instead settling for the B-final this evening.

Matt Temple was in control of the men’s 200m fly heats and will be in a duel with Bowen Gough when the medals are on the line.

The men’s 800m free has Sam Short and Elijah Winnington among its contenders, the pair who went head-to-head all the way to the touch in the 400m free on night one of the competition.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

  • World Record: 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (2022)
  • Commonwealth Record: 1:52.96, Chad Le Clos (2012)
  • Australian Record: 1:54.46, Nick D’Arcy (2009)
  • All Comers Record: 1:52.09, Michael Phelps (2007)
  • Swimming Australia QT: 1:54.91
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:56.71

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

  • World Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (2009)
  • Commonwealth Record: 1:53.09, Ariarne Titmus (2021)
  • Australian Record: 1:53.09, Ariarne Titmus (2021)
  • All Comers Record: 1:53.09, Ariarne Titmus (2021)
  • Swimming Australia QT: 1:56.87
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.66

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

  • World Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (2017)
  • Commonwealth Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (2017)
  • Australian Record: 26.74, Christian Sprenger (2014)
  • All Comers Record: 26.58, Cameron Van Der Burgh (2018)

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

  • World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (2014)
  • Commonwealth Record: 25.20, Fran Halsall (2014)
  • Australian Record: 25.31, Holly Barratt (2019)
  • All Comers Record: 25.47, Cate Campbell (2018)

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

MEN’s 800 Free – FINAL

  • World Record: 7:32.12, Zhang Lin (2009)
  • Commonwealth Record: 7:38.65, Grant Hackett (2005)
  • Australian Record: 7:38.65, Grant Hacket (2005)
  • All Comers Record: 7:41.59, Ian Thorpe (2001)

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

 

21
Sub13
5 seconds ago

Hayley Lewis definitely dropped multiple F bombs in the footage of her watching Kai lol

0
0
Reply
Riley
2 minutes ago

What’s this Olympic silver they’ve just given to Sam Short?

0
0
Reply
Emily Se-Bom Lee
Reply to  Riley
1 minute ago

probably conflating him with jack mcloughlin

2
0
Reply
Steph
3 minutes ago

Last night with mc events

0
0
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  Steph
1 minute ago

Thank God.

0
-1
Reply
gitech
12 minutes ago

Predicitions for 200 free:
1. Titmus 1:53.93
2. O callaghan 1:54.78
3. Pallister 1:55.89
4. Wilson 1:56.19
5. Harris 1:56.48
6. Throssel 1:56.57
7. Melverton 1:56.94
8. Forrester 1:57.88

Jack 1:55.78 in final b

4
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  gitech
8 minutes ago

Good predictions but I think Harris might be a bit slower.

1
0
Reply
gitech
Reply to  Troyy
5 minutes ago

Thanks!! If I did not know whether to place 5 to Harris or Throssel is what I doubt the most. Theirs pb are very similares and Brianna trained with boxal.

0
0
Reply
Sub13
31 minutes ago

Predictions for the key events:

200 Free: Titmus wins, MOC second (both good times but neither a PB), Pallister hits a PB for 3rd and Jack’s time in the B final would have been 4th in the A final.

800 Free: Short wins, Winnington second, neither in a PB but both under QT.

5
0
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  Sub13
27 minutes ago

Are we even sure Jack will start in the B final?

1
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Oceanian
25 minutes ago

She needs to make a statement to ensure her spot on the relay in Fukuoka.

4
0
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  Troyy
21 minutes ago

She already made a statement. That she is not in the top 8 Aussie women swimming 200m in a heat.

There are no B finals in World or Olympic relay races.

Last edited 20 minutes ago by Oceanian
1
-3
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Oceanian
20 minutes ago

Kai Taylor also wasn’t and yet …

6
0
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  Troyy
17 minutes ago

Takes me back to 1984 when semi-finals in swimming were abolished. Aussies couldn’t swim fast in the mornings and became kings and queens of the banana finals.

1
0
Reply
commonwombat
Reply to  Oceanian
3 minutes ago

Remember it well. Twas a major wake up call for some big name AUS coaches who’s hoary old catch-cry of “you need to conserve in the heats” slapped them in the face big-time.

0
0
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  Oceanian
12 minutes ago

Remember how well it worked out last time we picked the final relay based purely on trials instead of who was in the best form at the meet?

Trials aren’t everything.

5
0
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  Sub13
8 minutes ago

Who would know exactly how they picked that team? I’m sure it wasn’t purely on trials form though.

0
0
Reply
commonwombat
Reply to  Sub13
7 minutes ago

M200FLY: QT not realistically in play. Might see 1.55s but no guarantee. Gough and Temple …. send out search party.

W200FR: Actually not expecting anything spectacular and would not surprise if Titmus does not better McIntosh’s world leading time. MOC IN 1.54s. Would be pleasantly suprised if we have another couple of 1.55sbut would like top 6 below 1.57. Jack … whatever

M800FR: Another clear cut race with regards to 1st & 2nd. Short and Winnington will do enough but would be surprised to see any advance on Nationals

Some interest in seeing if Williamson can post a big 50BRS time and what McKeon can put down in 50FLY

0
0
Reply
Oceanian
34 minutes ago

Thank you for posting the thread before the session starts Retta.

Are these automatic or do you need to get up early (is it about 4 or 5 am in Nth America right now?). to do it.

2
0
Reply
Retta Race
Author
Reply to  Oceanian
32 minutes ago

I’m up early 🙂

10
0
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  Retta Race
30 minutes ago

Get some coffee in you girl and get excited for that 200 Free 😉

4
0
Reply

