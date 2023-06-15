2023 Australian World Championship Trials: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 13th – Sunday, June 18th
- Prelims at 10am local (8pm previous day EDT)/Finals at 7pm local (5am EDT)
- Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
Day three of the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials is ready to bring the heat, as the men’s 200m fly, women’s 200m free, men’s 50m breast, women’s 50m fly and men’s 800m free are all on tonight’s agenda.
We’ll look for reigning Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus to potentially put on a show in the 200m free to follow up on her 400m free victory from night one.
Surprisingly, Shayna Jack will not be joining her, having missed out on the top 8 and instead settling for the B-final this evening.
Matt Temple was in control of the men’s 200m fly heats and will be in a duel with Bowen Gough when the medals are on the line.
The men’s 800m free has Sam Short and Elijah Winnington among its contenders, the pair who went head-to-head all the way to the touch in the 400m free on night one of the competition.
MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record: 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (2022)
- Commonwealth Record: 1:52.96, Chad Le Clos (2012)
- Australian Record: 1:54.46, Nick D’Arcy (2009)
- All Comers Record: 1:52.09, Michael Phelps (2007)
- Swimming Australia QT: 1:54.91
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:56.71
WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (2009)
- Commonwealth Record: 1:53.09, Ariarne Titmus (2021)
- Australian Record: 1:53.09, Ariarne Titmus (2021)
- All Comers Record: 1:53.09, Ariarne Titmus (2021)
- Swimming Australia QT: 1:56.87
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.66
MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (2017)
- Commonwealth Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (2017)
- Australian Record: 26.74, Christian Sprenger (2014)
- All Comers Record: 26.58, Cameron Van Der Burgh (2018)
WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (2014)
- Commonwealth Record: 25.20, Fran Halsall (2014)
- Australian Record: 25.31, Holly Barratt (2019)
- All Comers Record: 25.47, Cate Campbell (2018)
MEN’s 800 Free – FINAL
- World Record: 7:32.12, Zhang Lin (2009)
- Commonwealth Record: 7:38.65, Grant Hackett (2005)
- Australian Record: 7:38.65, Grant Hacket (2005)
- All Comers Record: 7:41.59, Ian Thorpe (2001)
Hayley Lewis definitely dropped multiple F bombs in the footage of her watching Kai lol
What’s this Olympic silver they’ve just given to Sam Short?
probably conflating him with jack mcloughlin
Last night with mc events
Thank God.
Predicitions for 200 free:
1. Titmus 1:53.93
2. O callaghan 1:54.78
3. Pallister 1:55.89
4. Wilson 1:56.19
5. Harris 1:56.48
6. Throssel 1:56.57
7. Melverton 1:56.94
8. Forrester 1:57.88
Jack 1:55.78 in final b
Good predictions but I think Harris might be a bit slower.
Thanks!! If I did not know whether to place 5 to Harris or Throssel is what I doubt the most. Theirs pb are very similares and Brianna trained with boxal.
Predictions for the key events:
200 Free: Titmus wins, MOC second (both good times but neither a PB), Pallister hits a PB for 3rd and Jack’s time in the B final would have been 4th in the A final.
800 Free: Short wins, Winnington second, neither in a PB but both under QT.
Are we even sure Jack will start in the B final?
She needs to make a statement to ensure her spot on the relay in Fukuoka.
She already made a statement. That she is not in the top 8 Aussie women swimming 200m in a heat.
There are no B finals in World or Olympic relay races.
Kai Taylor also wasn’t and yet …
Takes me back to 1984 when semi-finals in swimming were abolished. Aussies couldn’t swim fast in the mornings and became kings and queens of the banana finals.
Remember it well. Twas a major wake up call for some big name AUS coaches who’s hoary old catch-cry of “you need to conserve in the heats” slapped them in the face big-time.
Remember how well it worked out last time we picked the final relay based purely on trials instead of who was in the best form at the meet?
Trials aren’t everything.
Who would know exactly how they picked that team? I’m sure it wasn’t purely on trials form though.
M200FLY: QT not realistically in play. Might see 1.55s but no guarantee. Gough and Temple …. send out search party.
W200FR: Actually not expecting anything spectacular and would not surprise if Titmus does not better McIntosh’s world leading time. MOC IN 1.54s. Would be pleasantly suprised if we have another couple of 1.55sbut would like top 6 below 1.57. Jack … whatever
M800FR: Another clear cut race with regards to 1st & 2nd. Short and Winnington will do enough but would be surprised to see any advance on Nationals
Some interest in seeing if Williamson can post a big 50BRS time and what McKeon can put down in 50FLY
Thank you for posting the thread before the session starts Retta.
Are these automatic or do you need to get up early (is it about 4 or 5 am in Nth America right now?). to do it.
I’m up early 🙂
Get some coffee in you girl and get excited for that 200 Free 😉