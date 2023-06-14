2023 Australian World Championship Trials: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

The third prelims session of the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials in Melbourne will feature preliminary heats of the men’s 200 fly, women’s 200 free, men’s 50 breast, and women’s 50 fly. Additionally, the men’s 800 free will be competed as a timed finals event today, with the early heats going this morning, and the fastest heat tonight with finals. This morning’s multi-class para events include the 50 back, 200 IM, and 150 IM.

All eyes will be on superstar Ariarne Titmus today in the women’s 200 free. The Australian and Commonwealth Record holder in the event is perhaps the favorite to win gold in the event in Fukuoka this summer, the first step of which will take place tonight. The 22-year-old won the women’s 400 free on the opening night of the meet with a speedy 3:58.47. The fastest time in the world this year in the 200 free is the 1:53.91 Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh swam back in April.

Matthew Temple comes in as the top seed in the men’s 200 fly today. Temple is entered at 1:55.25, a time which is a tick off the Swimming Australia qualifying standard of 1:54.91.

After winning the women’s 100 fly earlier in the meet, Emma McKeon is set to race the 50 fly today.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record: 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (2022)

Commonwealth Record: 1:52.96, Chad Le Clos (2012)

Australian Record: 1:54.46, Nick D’Arcy (2009)

All Comers Record: 1:52.09, Michael Phelps (2007)

Swimming Australia QT: 1:54.91

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:56.71

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (2009)

Commonwealth Record: 1:53.09, Ariarne Titmus (2021)

(2021) Australian Record: 1:53.09, Ariarne Titmus (2021)

(2021) All Comers Record: 1:53.09, Ariarne Titmus (2021)

(2021) Swimming Australia QT: 1:56.87

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.66

MEN’S MULTI-CLASS 50 BACKSTROKE – TIMED FINALS

RESULTS:

WOMEN’S MULTI-CLASS 50 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

RESULTS:

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (2017)

Commonwealth Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (2017)

Australian Record: 26.74, Christian Sprenger (2014)

All Comers Record: 26.58, Cameron Van Der Burgh (2018)

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (2014)

Commonwealth Record: 25.20, Fran Halsall (2014)

Australian Record: 25.31, Holly Barratt (2019)

All Comers Record: 25.47, Cate Campbell (2018)

WOMEN’S MULTI-CLASS 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – TIMED FINALS

RESULTS:

MEN’S MULTI-CLASS 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – TIMED FINALS

RESULTS:

MEN’S MULTI-CLASS 150 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – TIMED FINALS

RESULTS:

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS – EARLY HEATS