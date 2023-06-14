World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 4 Of French Championships

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, June 11th – Friday, June 16th
- Rennes, France
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships Qualifier
The penultimate night of racing in Rennes at the French Elite Championships saw just one new name added to the existing unofficial roster of World Championships qualifiers.
Finishing behind winner Mewen Tomac in the men’s 200m back, Antoine Herlem nabbed his first event for Fukuoka.
The remaining alterations from day 3 to 4 included Marie Wattel adding a 3rd event to her lineup after taking gold in the 100m free while Leon Marchand‘s event repertoire now includes the 200m IM after his decisive victory.
The aforementioned Tomac now carries a 200m back qualification in his pocket.
French World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 4
- Charlotte Bonnet – women’s 200m IM (2:10.64)
- Fantine Lesaffre – women’s 200m IM (2:11.59)
- Logan Fontaine – men’s 400m free (3:46.60)
- Marie Wattel – women’s 100m fly (57.34), 50m free (24.73), 100m free (53.81)
- Anastasia Kirpichnikova – women’s 400m free (4:08.70), 1500m free (16:04.89)
- Leon Marchand – men’s 200m breast (2:06.59), 200m free (1:46.44), 200m fly (1:55.79), 200m IM (1:56.25)
- Antoine Marc – men’s 200m breast (2:09.68)
- Pauline Mahieu – women’s 100m back (59.66)
- Analia Pigree – women’s 100m back (59.79), 50m back (27.61)
- Mewen Tomac – men’s 100m back (52.87), 200m back (1:56.45)
- Yohann Ndoye-Brouard – men’s 100m back (53.53)
- Roman Fuchs – men’s 200m free (1:46.70 prelim)
- Mary-Ambre Moluh – women’s 50m back (27.69)
- Maxime Grousset – men’s 100m free (47.62)
- Florent Manaudou – men’s 100m free (48.12 prelim)
- Melanie Henique – women’s 50m free (24.70)
- Damien Joly – men’s 800m free (7:49.41)
- Marc-Antoine Olivier * (7:50.23)
- Pacome Bricout – men’s 800m free (7:50.29)
- Antoine Herlem – men’s 200m back (1:57.11)
*Marc-Antoine Olivier is currently serving a 3-month suspension which is in the process of being appealed. His ability to race at the World Championships is TBD.