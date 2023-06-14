World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 4 Of French Championships

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The penultimate night of racing in Rennes at the French Elite Championships saw just one new name added to the existing unofficial roster of World Championships qualifiers.

Finishing behind winner Mewen Tomac in the men’s 200m back, Antoine Herlem nabbed his first event for Fukuoka.

The remaining alterations from day 3 to 4 included Marie Wattel adding a 3rd event to her lineup after taking gold in the 100m free while Leon Marchand‘s event repertoire now includes the 200m IM after his decisive victory.

The aforementioned Tomac now carries a 200m back qualification in his pocket.

French World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 4

*Marc-Antoine Olivier is currently serving a 3-month suspension which is in the process of being appealed. His ability to race at the World Championships is TBD.