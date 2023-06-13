2023 French Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The third night of action from the 2023 French Elite Championships promises to be another exciting one, with some of France’s top names set to compete.

Highlighting the lineup is Leon Marchand, who has a chance to go three-for-three individually tonight in the men’s 200 fly, having won the 200 breast and 200 free over the first two days.

Marchand, the 2022 World Championship silver medalist in the 200 fly, qualified second into the final this morning in 1:59.17, trailing Turkey’s Noyan Taylan (1:58.75).

The most notable swim of the prelim session came from Florent Manaudou, who blasted his fastest 100 free time since 2016 from the first heat (entered with no time) in 48.12, though he’s sitting out of the final after having gone fast enough to likely a secure a spot on France’s 400 free relay.

Leading the charge in the men’s 100 free tonight will be Maxime Grousset, the 2022 World Championship silver medalist in the event who was the only other swimmer sub-49 this morning in 48.44.

The 50 free will be a marquee matchup on the women’s side, with Melanie Henique (24.94), Marie Wattel (25.19) and Beryl Gastaldello (25.30) occupying the three middle lanes tonight.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

French Record: 1:53.37, Leon Marchand – 2022

– 2022 French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 1:56.36

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

French Record: 27.27, Analia Pigree – 2022

French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 27.72

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

French Record: 46.94, Frederick Bousquet – 2009

French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 48.51

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

French Record: 58.64, Hughes Duboscq – 2009

French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 59.75

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

French Record: 24.34, Melanie Henique – 2020

French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 24.82

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT