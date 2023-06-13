Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 French Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The third night of action from the 2023 French Elite Championships promises to be another exciting one, with some of France’s top names set to compete.

Highlighting the lineup is Leon Marchand, who has a chance to go three-for-three individually tonight in the men’s 200 fly, having won the 200 breast and 200 free over the first two days.

Marchand, the 2022 World Championship silver medalist in the 200 fly, qualified second into the final this morning in 1:59.17, trailing Turkey’s Noyan Taylan (1:58.75).

The most notable swim of the prelim session came from Florent Manaudou, who blasted his fastest 100 free time since 2016 from the first heat (entered with no time) in 48.12, though he’s sitting out of the final after having gone fast enough to likely a secure a spot on France’s 400 free relay.

Leading the charge in the men’s 100 free tonight will be Maxime Grousset, the 2022 World Championship silver medalist in the event who was the only other swimmer sub-49 this morning in 48.44.

The 50 free will be a marquee matchup on the women’s side, with Melanie Henique (24.94), Marie Wattel (25.19) and Beryl Gastaldello (25.30) occupying the three middle lanes tonight.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

  • French Record: 1:53.37, Leon Marchand – 2022
  • French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 1:56.36

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

  • French Record: 27.27, Analia Pigree – 2022
  • French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 27.72

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

  • French Record: 46.94, Frederick Bousquet – 2009
  • French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 48.51

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

  • French Record: 58.64, Hughes Duboscq – 2009
  • French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 59.75

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

  • French Record: 24.34, Melanie Henique – 2020
  • French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 24.82

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT

  • French Record: 7:42.08, David Aubry – 2019
  • French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 7:53.11

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!