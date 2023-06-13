Futures Qualifier Grace Qualman Commits To Idaho For 2023-24

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Grace Qualman of Lewiston, Idaho, has announced that she will remain in-state to swim and study at the University of Idaho this upcoming fall. Qualman trains year-round with the Lewis Clark Neptune Swim Team, and recently graduated from Lewiston High School.

Qualman primarily swims a mix of backstroke and freestyle events, and is quickly improving in all of them. At the Western Zone Senior Championship, she dropped over three seconds in the 100 backstroke for a time of 58.07, dipping her below the Futures cut and placing 12th overall. Additionally, she earned a top-16 finish in the 50 freestyle with a personal best of 24.29 in prelims, marking a half second improvement from earlier in the spring.

The 200 backstroke is another event Qualman is seeing large improvements in. At Zones, she posted a best time of 2:12.66, which is nearly seven seconds faster than her season best from 2022.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 24.29

100 free – 53.98

50 back – 27.41

100 back – 58.07

200 back – 2:12.66

The Vandals compete in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC), where they finished 7th at the 2023 WAC Championships. The program is currently led by head coach Dr. Mark Sowa, who is entering his 14th season in the position.

Qualman is currently outside of scoring range, as it took a 23.80 and 56.26 in the 50 free and 100 back to advance to the B-final at the WAC Championships. Ella Haskins was the team’s top finisher in both the 100 backstroke and 50 freestyle this season. She took 15th in the 100 back in a best time of 56.38, while in the 50 free she placed 4th overall in 23.18. Haskins will be a senior next fall, giving Qualman the chance to train with her for a year.

Joining Qualman in Idaho’s relatively large class of 2027 is Natalie Charles, Avery Keinonen, Ava Langston, Catherine Hyde, Abigail Jerome, Ginger Kiefer, Katy Foley, Gracie Maryschak, Sydney Heasman, and Isabelle Borke.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

