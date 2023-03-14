Idaho Adds Distance Freestyler Ava Langston To Class Of 2027

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Texas native Ava Langston has announced that she has signed to study and swim at the University of Idaho this fall. Langston is wrapping up her senior year at Rockwall High School, and swims year round at the Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence.

“I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my swimming and academic career at the University of Idaho! I want to give a special thank you to my family, coaches, teammates and teachers for helping me get here and supporting me along the way! I’m so excited to be a part of such a wonderful program with great coaches and teammates! Go Vandals!!”

Langston is a pure distance freestyler, and finished top-8 in all three of her events at the Futures Championships in College Station this summer. She earned her highest finish in the 1500m freestyle, where she clocked a personal best time of 17:12.55 to take 4th overall. She also placed 5th in the 800m free (9:01.62) and 8th in the 400m free (4:26.89), with both being personal bests as well.

Langston hasn’t quite hit as many best times this fall, but has come within less than a second of her best 500 and has hit a personal best in the 1000. She clocked a 5:01.67 earlier this month at Speedo Sectionals to finish 36th overall, and recorded a 10:25.02 in the 1000 at the NT LAC Fall Classic to set a new personal best.

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:54.80

500 free – 5:01.04

1000 free – 10:25.02

1650 free – 17:20.99

The Vandals recently finished 7th out of 8 teams at the 2023 Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Championships. Langston’s best 1650 time would have placed 15th at this year’s meet, putting her just inside scoring range. She is outside of scoring range in the 500, as it took a 4:58.46 to advance to the B-final this year.

Idaho’s distance squad was led by Zoe Froh in the 1650, who finished 11th with a 17:15.85. They scored no points in the 500, but their top performer was Cadence Gabel who took 21st at 5:03.23. Both Froh and Gabel will be on campus at least another year to overlap with Langston.

Langston joins Gracie Maryschak, Ginger Kiefer, Avery Keinonen, Abbie Jerome, Catherine Hyde, Sydney Heasman, Katy Foley, Natalie Charles, and Isabelle Borke in Idaho’s incoming class of 2027. The class brings a lot of versatility in terms of event specialties, but Langston is the only distance freestyler.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.