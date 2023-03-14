IM’er MaryGrace King Sends Verbal To Colgate (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

MaryGrace King has announced her decision to study and swim at Colgate University this upcoming fall. King, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, is currently a junior at Lake Forest High School in Illinois.

She shared her reasons for choosing Colgate with SwimSwam:

“I chose Colgate because of the notably welcoming team culture, incredible coaches, great academic programs, and support systems I was exposed to while I visited campus. I can really see myself improving at Colgate, not only as a swimmer but also as a student and as an overall person. Go ‘gate!”

King is versatile and swims a little bit of everything. At the 2022 LCM Illinois Senior Championships, King secured a victory in the 800m freestyle with a season best time of 9:18.29. She also earned runner-up in the 400m IM with a time of 5:03.03 in finals, which marked her first time drop in the event since 2019.

She most recently competed at the 2023 Illinois Senior Championships where she set a slew of personal best times. Highlighting her meet was her 1st place finish in the 400 IM, where she recorded a season best time of 4:24.30 in finals. She also earned 3rd in the 1000 (10:14.63) and 3rd in the 200 backstroke (2:00.75), both in personal best times.

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 51.36

200 free – 1:51.47

500 free – 4:54.62

1650 free – 17:09.43

200 back – 2:00.75

400 IM – 4:21.48

Colgate is a Division I mid-major program that competes in the Patriot League. They recently finished 8th out of 10 teams at this year’s conference meet. King’s best 400 IM time would have gotten 4th at this year’s meet, while her best 500 free would’ve been 6th. Her other main events are also well within scoring range, so she’ll likely have some choices to make when it comes to her line-up.

Audrey Collins was Colgate’s fastest performer this year in the 400 IM with a time of 4:23.95. She led the team by almost 8 seconds, as Brooke Garretson was next fastest at 4:31.37. In the 500, Nora Bergstrom led with a 5:01.09 while Addisyn Donfris (also from Illinois), was just behind at 5:02.88.

King joins Olivia Schlegel in Colgate’s class of 2027. Schlegel is a New York native, and specializes in IM events.

