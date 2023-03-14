2023 NCSA Spring Championships – Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 NCSA SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 14-18, 2023

SCY

Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center, Orlando, FL

Meet Mobile: “2023 NCSA Spring Swimming Championships”

Psych Sheets

Live Stream

The first of five sessions at the 2023 NCSA Spring Championships is set to take place in Orlando, Florida. The racing begins at 5:30 pm EST with the men’s 1000 freestyle, followed by the women’s 1650 freestyle. Those events will run as timed finals during the session while the next six events, the women’s and men’s 200 back, 100 free, and 50 butterfly, are finals following Tuesday morning’s prelims. At the end of the session, the first relay events of the meet will take place in the form of the 200 medley relay.

Women’s 1650 Freestyle – Timed Final

Meet Record: 15:40.38 – Katie Ledecky (2019)

2022 Champion: Madison Smith – 16:21.60

Men’s 1000 Freestyle – Timed Final

Meet Record: 8:45.11 – Matthew Hirschberger (2015)

2022 Champion: Levi Sandidge – 8:58.77

Women’s 100 Freestyle – Final

Meet Record: 47.09 – Simone Manuel (2014)

2022 Champion: Carly Noveline – 48.46

Men’s 100 Freestyle – Final

Meet Record: 43.32 – 66 (2022)

2022 Champion: Hudson Williams – 43.32

Women’s 200 Backstroke – Final

Meet Record: 1:49.85 – Kylie Stewart (2014)

2022 Champion: Margaret Wanezek – 1:52.36

Men’s 200 Backstroke – Final

Meet Record: 1:40.05 – Jack Conger (2013)

2022 Champion: Joshua Zuchowski – 1:41.20

Women’s 50 Butterfly – Final

Meet Record: 22.96 – Torri Huske (2019)

2022 Champion: Campbell Stoll – 23.26

Men’s 50 Butterfly – Final

Meet Record: 20.54 – Scotty Buff (2022)

2022 Champion: Scotty Buff – 20.54

Women’s 200 Medley Relay – Final

Meet Record: 1:36.77 – Elmsbrook Swim Club (2022)

Men’s 200 Medley Relay – Final