Top Seed And Reigning Champion Gregorio Paltrinieri Pulls Out Of 1500 Freestyle

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Gregorio Paltrinieri has scratched the men’s 1500m freestyle at the 2023 World Championships, taking place in Fukuoka, Japan. His decision was made in agreement with the national team staff. The decision comes on the heels of an 8th-place finish for Paltrinieri in the 800 freestyle where he posted a time of 7:53.68.

After the 800-free final, the captain of the national swimming team flew from Japan back to Italy. As the reigning 1500 freestyle world champion, Paltrinieri will be a notable absence from the field. Paltrinieri has already collected two medals at this meet in the open water field, taking gold in the team open water event and silver in the 5k. He also swam the 10k race and finished in 5th place overall.

Towards the beginning of these World Championships, Paltrinieri said that he had missed many weeks of training during the season due to physical problems and that he had tried to get back in shape in view of the World Championships. Yesterday, after 800m freestyle final, he said the following:

“The others were strong. It was a struggle from the first 50, I jumped in already tired. Too bad, I knew about the problems but I didn’t think I’d pay so much for yesterday’s effort”… “but strength is needed in the pool. The 1500? I don’t know”

Paltrinieri has returned to Italy and will work on recovery as he gears up for the Paris 2024 Olympics, which begin almost exactly one year from today.

Without Paltrinieri, the men’s distance field is still quite loaded. The top seed heading into prelims will be Florian Wellbrock (14:34.89) who won the 5k and 10k open water races before narrowly missing the final of the men’s 800 freestyle (9th, 7:45.87). Rising star Daniel Wiffen is #2 in the 1500 with 14:34.91 and Mykhailo Romanchuk is third with a 14:36.10. Other top entrants include champ Bobby Finke (14:36.70) and Lukas Martens (14:40.28).