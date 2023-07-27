Leon Marchand Swims 1:54.82 200 IM European Record, Is Third Swimmer Ever Under 1:55

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
In the finals of the men’s 200 IM at the 2023 World Championships, France’s Leon Marchand swam a time of 1:54.82 to win his third gold medal at Worlds. His time is a new European Record, and makes him the third-fastest performer of all-time. In addition, he also joins Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte as one of the only three swimmers to break 1:55 in the event.
The former European Record was a 1:55.18 from Hungary’s Laszlo Cseh.
All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 200 IM:
- Ryan Lochte, United States — 1:54.00 (2011)
- Michael Phelps, United States — 1:54.16 (2011)
- Leon Marchand, France — 1:54.82 (2023)
- Wang Shun, China — 1:55.00 (2021)
- Kosuke Hagino, Japan — 1:55.07 (2016)
Marchand’s previous best time was a 1:55.22 from when he won the world title in 2022. Compared to his 2022 swim, Marchand was faster on fly, back, and breast, but 0.22 seconds slower on his freestyle leg. In addition, he was also slightly off Lochte’s world record splits for the first 150 meters of his race, but Lochte was a whopping 0.79 seconds faster coming home.
Split Comparison:
|Leon Marchand, 2023 World Championships
|Ryan Lochte, 2011 World Championships (World Record)
|Leon Marchand, 2022 World Championships
|Fly
|24.94
|24.89
|25.34
|Back
|28.66
|28.59
|28.81
|Breast
|32.94
|33.03
|33.01
|Free
|28.28
|27.49
|28.06
|Total
|1:54.82
|1:54.00
|1:55.22
Earlier on at the World Championships, Marchand broke the 400 IM world record and also won gold in the 200 fly with a new best time.
His freestyle needs to get so much faster, have him train a bit for the 100!
Let him train for a lil’ bit of speed and be 0.5s ahead of Lochte at the 150m mark, then he’ll give that record a good scare.
We need Marchand in the 200 back. It’s current competitors are pathetic