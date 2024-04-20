Indiana Commit Noah Cakir Sets Four Personal Bests At Suffolk County Championships

2024 MR CSC Suffolk County Championship

April 13 to 14, 2024

SCY (25 yards)

Nassau County Aquatic Center, East Meadow, New York

Full results under “2024 MR AP ASCSC Suffolk County Championships” on MeetMobile

Last weekend, the annual Suffolk County Championships took place in New York, where the 100 fly. 100 back, 100 IM, 100 breast, 100 free, 200 medley relay, and 200 free relay were races across the boys’ and girls’ 11-12, 13-14, and 15-18 age group categories. In addition, the 50 free was held for those aged 10 and under.

Junior Noah Cakir of Team Suffolk was the star of the meet, taking home wins in the 15-18 age category for the 100 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 100 fly and the 200 free relay. Cakir is committed to swim at Indiana University and was listed as a “Best Of The Rest” recruit in SwimSwam’s class of 2025 recruit rankings.

Cakir set best times in the 100 free (44.86), 100 back (49.43), 100 fly (48.41) and the 50 free (21.07), while his 100 breast time (53.53) was just a few tenths off the personal best of 53.28 set at Winter Juniors last December. Aside from the 100 breast, his top events include a 1:55.09 200 breast, 3:47.12 400 IM, and 1:45.32 200 IM, so his performances at this meet boosted his sprint resume despite him being primarily a mid-distance specialist:

Cakir’s Pre To Post-Meet Sprint Event Improvements:

100 Free: 45.99 —> 44.86

100 Back: 50.38 —> 49.43

100 Fly: 49.15 —> 48.41

50 Free: 21.61 —> 21.07

In addition, Cakir also split 24.54 on Team Suffolk’s 200 medley relay.

On the girls’ side, the top performer was junior Emily Herr of Three Village Swim Club. Herr, a Villanova commit, won the girls’ 15-18 100 IM (57.09), 100 breast (1:04.26), and 100 free (51.67). She also helped her club win the 200 free relay, clocking a 24.04 relay split.

Herr, who swam the 200 free, 200 fly, and 200 IM at 2023 Winter Juniors, didn’t set any PBs at this meet aside from the 100 IM. In the 100 IM, she improved from her previous best of 57.44. She also got close to her best time of 51.50 in the 100 free.

Other Event Winners (15-18 age categories unless otherwise noted):