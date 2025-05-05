Katie Ledecky Is Timeless, But Her World Record Further Mythologizes Her Past

Opinions in this article don’t necessarily reflect the views of SwimSwam as a whole.

Who remembers where they were when Katie Ledecky broke the women’s 800-meter freestyle world record at the 2016 Olympic Games?

I, for one, was in middle school when it happened. I had just landed in the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport around 2 a.m. local time after a late-night flight and was sitting in the car rental area as my parents tried to figure out transportation for our summer vacation. While waiting, I watched the TV in front of me and there it was—the iconic visual of Ledecky with no one else in her sight, racing nobody but a neon yellow world record line struggling to keep up. In the end, she posted a time of 8:04.79, breaking the 800 free world record for the fifth time in her career.

Ledecky, then a 19-year-old who had more Olympic experience than life experience, struggled to contain her usually stoic self. She cried in the mixed zone, and then struggled to hold back tears once more for the entire world to see while singing the U.S. national anthem during her medal ceremony. It was an emotional conclusion to one of the most dominant Olympic performances ever, one where she captured three individual golds across the 200, 400 and 800-meter distances, breaking world records in the latter two events.

The Seattle airport visual of Ledecky’s race, as well as her reaction and the general context of her Rio 2016 meet, remain one of my most vivid swimming memories even nine years later. However, when Ledecky’s performances in post-Rio indicated that she was unlikely to reach her 19-year-old heights again, I thought that her last world record from that era would be mythologized. That those memories would be something swim fans thought about when they were nostalgic, remembering what Ledecky was like at her greatest peak.

Never in a million years did I think 8:04.79 would be completely wiped off the record books. And that the fateful August 2016 night in Rio De Janeiro featuring a teenage Ledecky would be eclipsed by a March 2025 afternoon in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida with the 28-year-old version of her.

Let me be clear: Ledecky’s legacy as an all-time great was cemented regardless of her performance at the Ft. Lauderdale Pro Swim Series last week, where in addition to breaking the 800 free world record (8:04.12), she also posted her second-fastest career marks in the 400 free (3:56.81) and 1500 free (15:24.51). She’s already the most decorated female Olympic swimmer of all-time and the most decorated swimmer regardless of gender at the World Championships. She’s one of just two swimmers to four-peat an individual event at the Olympics and has dominated female distance swimming since 2012. Anything she did at this stage of her career would only add to her legacy, not hurt it.

However, I’d be lying if I didn’t think that Ledecky’s dominance was waning. It’s common sense for that to happen after 13 years at the top. Following her 800 free victory at the Paris Olympic games, I wrote about how despite making history, Ledecky looked more vulnerable than ever in her best event with silver and bronze medalists Ariarne Titmus and Paige Madden right on her tail. The sentiment grew this February when Summer McIntosh, who was already the first person to beat Ledecky in an 800 free last year, posted a 8:09.86 time that was faster than Ledecky’s Paris winning time. Just like how Titmus eclipsed Ledecky in the 400 free in 2019, it seemed as if father time would catch up to Ledecky in the 800 free too.

I should have known better though, because the rules of father time don’t apply to someone who spent the latter half of her career trying to prove that she was timeless.

Ledecky’s focus has always been able becoming a better version of herself, though its hard to do that when her best is a world record. Prior to this weekend, she hadn’t gone a best time in her primary events since 2016. But you can’t say she hasn’t tried so many times before.

This is a swimmer who, unhappy with her gold-medal winning times at the 2021 Olympics that were far from her best, moved from Stanford to Florida to voluntarily be challenged by America’s leading male distance swimmers. A swimmer who finds joy in the monotony of staring at a black line for miles on end and became better because of it. A swimmer who wrote her “goal splits” for the 800 free just a few hours before her world-record swim, which added up to 8:04.6. It didn’t matter that she hadn’t been near that time since she was 19. It didn’t matter that female distance swimmers tended to “peak” as teenagers. She believed she could do it and she got it.

Now I understand that Ledecky could move mountains if she wanted to.

Like in Rio, Ledecky was emotional in Ft. Lauderdale. She choked up in her interview after the 400 free when she said she didn’t think she had a 3:56 in her. She slammed the water and flexed her arms upon finishing her races. Following her world record, she was congratulated by training partners Bobby Finke and Kieran Smith, part of her group of “Florida Boys” that she’s constantly credited since moving to Gainesville. Members of the U.S. National Team applauded Ledecky on social media, while she herself shouted out Gretchen Walsh, who broke the 100 fly world record on Friday.

Unlike in Rio, Ledecky is no longer a teenager, but a veteran presence whose influence clearly radiates through her Team USA teammates. And that’s beauty of it—that we could see her transform through life at the same time that we did, all while she continued to win in the pool. As I wrote about Ledecky in a 2023 SwimSwam magazine piece, everything about her is so different than it was back then, and yet, somehow everything is also still the same.

Ledecky’s 800 free record-breaking moment will still be memorable to me, even if 8:04.79 has been wiped away. But now, its even more so because she followed it up with something beyond remarkable nine years later, something that puts her career all into one big perspective.