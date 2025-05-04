Katie Ledecky on Going First Best Time in 800 Free Since 2016: “I can’t stop smiling”

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale
- Wednesday, April 30 – Saturday, May 3, 2025
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center
- LCM (50 meters)
Katie Ledecky broke her own 9-year-old world record in the 800 free tonight in Ft Lauderdale, clocking a time of 8:04.12. Her previous world record and lifetime best, 8:04.79, came from the 2016 Rio Olympic final. After going her first lifetime in nearly a decade in the event, Ledecky was all smiles in the mixed zone.
Ledecky is in her 2015 phelps era rn
But better
I’m beginning to think that this pool is not 50m in length, these time are downright suspicious!
The Queen of swimming. Not saying she would do this but I do wonder if she’s going to think about if sub 8 is possible in the future? If not her even maybe someone else.
I think we’ll see sub 8 within the next 20 years. Katie is such an outlier that it may take awhile for someone that can break her records to come along but Titmus and McIntosh did it in the 400. Eventually someone will. In 40 years it’ll probably take sub 8 to make an Olympic final.
It was a long time between Janet Evans’ 8:16 and Adlington’s 8:14, but not so long until Ledecky took ten seconds off that. You just never know when some freak of nature will crop up.
That reminds me how far ahead was Janet Evans ahead of number two all time when she went 8:16.22?
I wouldn’t be surprised if nobody breaks 8:04 within the next 20 years, people were taking about Katie breaking 8:00 back in 2016 but it took her 9 years just to get back to that 8:04.
Others may have passed her in the 400 but the 800 and 1500 have always been Ledecky’s better events and speciality.
Thought she’d foresure retire after LA 2028. Beginning to think she’ll swim through 2032 and still be a winner
In an interview she said she doesn’t see herself going to 2032, I wonder if she’ll change her mind