Ilya Kharun Sets Second Pro Swim Series Record In Two Days With 50.42 100 Fly

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

One day after setting a new Pro Swim Series an Canadian record in the 50 fly, Ilya Kharun showed off his fly sprinting speed with a shiny new best time and Pro Swim Series Record in the 100 to win by over a second and a half.

He had been quick this morning with a 50.86, just six-hundredths off Shaine Casas‘ previous PSS record of 50.80. He was out just under 24 seconds with a 23.97 opening 50 before coming home in 26.89, but ramped up on both splits this evening. Hitting the turn in 23.57, less than half a second off his newly-minted 50 records, he came home in 26.85 to sneak under the 50.45 he swam to win bronze in Paris.

This came with a less-than-ideal finish, as his final stroke was far shorter than he would have planned. Given that, the second 50 here is even more impressive.

Split 50.42 – Final, Pro Swim Series 2025 50.45 – Final, Paris Olympic Games 2025 50.86 – Prelims, Pro Swim Series 2025 1st 50 23.57 23.73 23.97 2nd 50 26.85 26.72 26.85 50.42 50.45 50.86

Despite his struggles in the 200 fly on Day 2, where he missed the ‘A’ final and did not break 2 minutes, Kharun’s second 50 here was only a tenth slower than in his Olympic performance, where he also went 1:52.80 in the 200. If there are improvements to be made to his fly endurance, which his 200 strongly indicates could be the case, an even bigger drop could be in store.

Kharun’s sprint events have come on leaps and bounds this year. He had a phenomenal season in short course metres in the 50, setting a new Canadian record and ranking #3 all-time with a 21.67, and split 20.73 on the mixed 4×50 medley relay.

He set a new Canadian record in the long course 50 fly yesterday, and has sliced half a second off his 50 yards freestyle as well under Herbie Behm. In addition to all that, his lead-off from the mixed 4×50 free at Short Course Worlds (20.80) would rank him #34 all-time, however mixed relay leadoffs are not eligible World Rankings.

He ranks #2 in the world this year, tied with Hubert Kos and just behind Noe Ponti. He maintains his #13 position all-time in the event, but a drop of just 0.04 would see him jump up four places.

Kharun’s swims today were his only sub-51 efforts outside of Paris and were his first long course swims this season. That means that all of last five swims in the 100 fly have been between 50.8 and 50.4.

For a swimmer who has dropped time in the summer in the last two years, that makes him a scary proposition in this event in Singapore.