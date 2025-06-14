Futures Qualifer Emily Volchansky Commits To Rutgers For 2025-26 School Year

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emily Volchansky, a 2024 Richmond long course Futures qualifier and NJSIAA Meet of Champions third-place finisher from the Princeton Tigers Aquatics Club, has committed to Rutgers for the 2025-26 school year. She joins classmates Casey Zentz, Emilianna Gonzalez and Tayla Smith in the Scarlet Knights’ class of 2029.

Best Times:

100 breast: 1:03.44

200 breast: 2:19.29

50 free: 24.46

200 IM: 2:09.54

Volchansky is coming off of a milestone-setting senior high school season, which capped off with a career-best performance at the NJSIAA Meet of Champions — the state championship meet for all New Jersey high school swimmers. Representing Robbinsville High School, she qualified for her first individual state final, where she placed third overall in the 100 breast (1:03.57). She swam a 2:10.19 to finish 11th in the 200 IM, just slightly off of her best time.

A bulk of Volchansky’s personal best times come from the Providence Speedo Sectionals in March 2024, where she set her lifetime marks in the 100 and 200 breast — arguably her two strongest events. Her 100 breast time would have ranked her third on Rutgers’ roster for the 2024-25 season, while her 200 breast time would have been ranked sixth out of seven swimmers.

Alongside Volchansky, the Scarlet Knights also earned a verbal commitment from incoming Indiana sophomore transfer Ana Hazelhurst, who comes in with a time of 1:01.33 in the 100 breast. Safe to say there will be no shortage of breaststrokers coming to New Brunswick in the fall of 2025.

