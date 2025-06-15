Freestyler Rylee Harris Staying In-State With Commitment To Hillsdale College

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rylee Harris from Clarkston, Michigan has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at Hillsdale College in fall 2025.

“I am so incredibly blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Hillsdale College. I give all my thanks to God, my family, friends, and my coaches and teammates at OLY. So excited for these next 4 years! Go chargers!”

Harris swims for OLY Swimming out of Rochester, Michigan and just finished her senior year at Clarkston High School. She swam for Clarkston as a freshman and sophomore, making the Division I (big schools) State Championship meet in both seasons.

She only swam in three meets this past SCY season, concluding her season at the MCSA Senior Cup Championship. She swam to a season best 54.13 100 free, 1:55.89 200 free, and 59.81 100 back.

Harris’s Lifetime Best SCY Times Are:

100 free: 53.13

200 free: 1:54.05

100 back: 59.32

200 back: 2:09.15

The Hillsdale women finished 2nd out of 10 teams at the 2025 Great Midwest-Mountain East Conference Championship. Elise Mason led the team as she won conference titles in the 500 free, 1000 free, and 1650 free.

Based on her best times, Harris has the potential to make an immediate impact upon her arrival. Her best time in the 200 free would have been 5th at the conference level while her 200 back would have been 6th. Her 100 free and 100 back would have made the ‘B’ finals. In addition to her individual impact, Harris would have been 3rd on the roster this past season in the 100 free while her 200 free would have been 4th, giving her relay potential as well.

Harris will arrive this fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Sasha Alles, Aine Maloney, and Avery May.

