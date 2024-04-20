PIAA 3A State Champion Derek Estep to Swim at Delaware in 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior Derek Estep from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, has committed to swim and study at the University of Delaware next fall. He told SwimSwam:

“I chose Delaware because of the excellent coaching staff, also they have an excellent athlete support staff, brand new athletic facilities and a fantastic physical therapy program.”

Estep swims for Chambersburg Senior High School and Keystone Aquatics. As a junior in high school, he won the Pennsylvania 3A State Championships in the 200 free with a PB of 1:38.50. He also split 45.14 on the 400 free relay, helping his team –which also included his brother Brandon Estep– to tie for 9th place. At the 2024 PIAA 3A State Meet, he came in 3rd in the 200 free (1:39.16) and 7th in the 100 fly (50.25).

Two weeks later, he swam with his club team Keystone Aquatics at the 2024 Middle Atlantic LSC Senior Championships. There, he was runner-up in the 100 free (45.58), 200 free (1:40.19), and 200 IM (1:51.90) and he was an A-finalist in the 50 free (21.19), 500 free (4:38.84), and 200 fly (1:50.76). He also competed in the 100 back (15th) and 100 breast (15th). He left the meet with new PBs in the 50/500 free, 100 breast, and 200 IM.

Estep’s best 100 free and 100 fly times come from Winter Juniors East last December; he also swam the 50/200 free and 200 fly. In LCM, his 100 free/100 fly times come from 2023 Summer Junior Nationals, where he clocked PBs of 52.59 and 55.71, respectively.

Best SCY times:

200 fly – 1:49.58

100 fly – 49.45

200 free – 1:38.50

100 free – 45.46

200 back – 1:53.48

200 IM – 1:51.90

Estep will suit up with future class of 2028 Blue Hens Brady Robidas, James Haney, Kade Snyder, Malcolm Collins, Raymond Stelmark, Tyler Wilmore, and Will Cross next fall.

