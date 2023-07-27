2023 World Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
Women’s 4×200 Free Finals Relay Lineups
We’re moving right along, and it’s the fifth session of finals at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. It’s sort of a semifinal heavy session, but there are several exciting finals that you won’t want to miss.
Order of Events
- Women’s 200 Butterfly — Final
- Women’s 100 Freestyle — Semifinals
- Men’s 100 Freestyle — Final
- Women’s 50 Backstroke — Final
- Men’s 200 Breaststroke — Semifinals
- Men’s 200 IM — Final
- Women’s 200 Breaststroke — Semifinals
- Women’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay — Final
The session kicks off with the final of the women’s 200 butterfly. Regan Smith and Summer McIntosh are the two big favorites here. That said, there should be an exciting race for bronze between Lana Pudar, Elizabeth Dekkers, and Helena Bach. If Pudar wins a medal, she’ll win Bosnia & Herzegovina’s first World Championships medal.
Then, it’s onto the men’s 100 freestyle final where we’re set for a tight race. Matt Richards has been on fire here in Fukuoka, and he leads the way after setting a British record in both prelims and semifinals. He’ll have his hands full with Kyle Chalmers and world record holder David Popovici. Pan Zhanle could get into the mix, as well as short-course star Jordan Crooks.
The women’s 50 backstroke final will be Smith’s second swim of the night. She led the way in prelims with a new American record of 27.10. Kaylee McKeown is following close behind her and all of the 2022 medalists–Kylie Masse, Katharine Berkoff, and Analia Pigree–are all in this field as well.
Will it be Marchand Madness again in the 200 IM? The Frenchman is looking for his third gold of the meet, and after posting the top time in semifinals (shortly after the 200 fly final) he looks like he’s in a strong position to repeat as world champion. Carson Foster and Daiya Seto are looking to get back on the podium. Tokyo silver medallist Duncan Scott shouldn’t be overlooked, and neither should his teammate Tom Dean. Both are 200 freestylers, so watch for them to come flying home.
Then, we’ve got the session’s relay: the women’s 4×200 freestyle relay. Bella Sims provided last minute heroics in 2022, anchoring the U.S. to the gold. But, after Mollie O’Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus went 1-2 in the individual 200 free–with O’Callaghan setting a world record–it’s the Australians who look like the team to beat. Watch for China to get involved in the action as well.
WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – Final
- World Record: Liu Zige, China – 2:01.81 (2009)
- World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 2:04.70 (2023)
- Championship Record: Jess Schipper, Australia – 2:03.41 (2009)
- 2022 World Champion: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 2:05.20
- 2022 Time to Medal: 2:06.32
Top 8:
WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – Semifinals
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 51.71 (2017)
- World Junior Record: Penny Oleksiak, Canada – 52.70
- Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 51.71 (2017)
- 2022 World Champion: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 52.67
- 2022 Time to Final: 53.82
Finals Qualifiers:
MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – Final
- World Record: David Popovici, Romania – 46.86 (2022)
- World Junior Record: David Popovici, Romania – 46.86 (2022)
- Championship Record: Cesar Cielo, Brazil – 46.91 (2009)
- 2022 World Champion: David Popovici, Romania – 47.58
- 2022 Time to Medal: 47.71
Top 8:
WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – Final
- World Record: Liu Xiang, China – 26.98 (2018)
- World Junior Record: Minna Atherton, Australia – 27.49 (2016)
- Championship Record: Zhao Ling, China – 27.06 (2009)
- 2022 World Champion: Kylie Masse, Canada – 27.31
- 2022 Time to Medal: 27.40
Top 8:
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – Semifinals
- World Record: Zac Stubblety-Cook, Australia – 2:05.95
- World Junior Record: Dong Zhihao, China – 2:08.83 (2023)
- Championship Record: Anton Chupkov, Russia – 2:06.12 (2019)
- 2022 World Champion: Zac Stubblety-Cook, Australia – 2:07.07
- 2022 Time to Final: 2:09.69
Finals Qualifiers:
MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – Finals
- World Record: Ryan Lochte, United States – 1:54.00 (2011)
- World Junior Record: Hubert Kos, Hungary – 1:56.99 (2021)
- Championship Record: Ryan Lochte, United States – 1:54.00 (2011)
- 2022 World Champion: Leon Marchand, France – 1:55.22
- 2022 Time to Medal: 1:56.22
Top 8:
WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – Semifinals
- World Record: Evgeniia Chikunova, Russia – 2:17.55 (2023)
- World Junior Record: Viktoria Gunes, Turkey – 2:19.64 (2015)
- Championship Record: Rikke Pedersen, Denmark – 2:19.11 (2013)
- 2022 World Champion: Lilly King, United States – 2:22.41
- 2022 Time to Final: 2:25.09
Finals Qualifiers:
MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – Semifinals
- World Record: Aaron Peirsol, United States – 1:51.92 (2009)
- World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia – 1:55.14 (2017)
- Championship Record: Aaron Peirsol, United States – 1:51.92 (2009)
- 2022 World Champion: Ryan Murphy, United States – 1:54.52
- 2022 Time to Final: 1:57.12
Finals Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – Finals
- World Record: Australia – 7:39.29 (2022)
- Championship Record: United States – 7:41.45 (2022)
- 2022 World Champion: United States – 7:41.45
- 2022 Time to Medal: 7:44.76
Top 8:
Day 5
How many World Records will be broken tonight?
Marchands breaking that 200 im record. 1:53.81
At trial scheckell was out fast as ldims at the 50 (.02 behind) at the 150 she was 3rd (.38 behind ledecky) faded a little on that 50, she went 55.6 in the prelims with no one pressing her I see anther 1:54 split from her like sims (1:54.8 maybe not as fast as 1:54.6 but close)
Damn – was hoping Madi was already pre-selected for the final AUS squad. Well Throssell better not let the SPW squad down.
Not imagining either Mollie O or Titmus will go close to their individual times last night. A second slower for each of them will probably still be enough for a win & likely a WR.
I’m more worried about Jack tbh!
I’m not – her form has been proved this meet. Not over 200m for sure, but I’m sure this model can bang out at least a 1-56 for her one & only swim beyond 100.
But I’m expecting faster and would have preferred to see her leading off.
Idek how the USA coaches made the right move…
Shackell in!!!
Weinstein out. No relay medal for the national champion
Alex shackell is anchoring 4×200 ouch scary going up against titmus! Gemmell leading off, ledecky 2nd and sims 3rd
I’ve been burned so badly before but honestly if Australia loses this after USA lost their trials winner then it’s just absolutely awful. I won’t be able to breathe properly until the results are official
Please have a Bex and a good lie down and don’t panic us! 😉
Thanks again Sophie & the SwimSwam squad for posting the live-recap thread early so we can all settle in comfortably.
Should be another great session guys & girls. Looking forward to the events and the chatter 🙂
the link to the relay lineups at the top of the article goes to the 4×100 free sheet.
was shocked to see australia bring in harris and mckeon when they dropped the 200 free, and completely ditch titmus after a lights out swim last night. then i realised
Hahaha Omg I would have had a heart attack
I always get my lineups from omega timing directly since that’s faster😅
How could you?
I almost died
SPW vs USA in the 4×200 lol
Cameras will be fixed on Boxall and his railing in the event of a WR..
Learning from Tokyo, Fukuoka has steel -reinforced all railings