2023 World Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 5 Finals Start List

Women’s 4×200 Free Finals Relay Lineups

We’re moving right along, and it’s the fifth session of finals at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. It’s sort of a semifinal heavy session, but there are several exciting finals that you won’t want to miss.

Order of Events

Women’s 200 Butterfly — Final

Women’s 100 Freestyle — Semifinals

Men’s 100 Freestyle — Final

Women’s 50 Backstroke — Final

Men’s 200 Breaststroke — Semifinals

Men’s 200 IM — Final

Women’s 200 Breaststroke — Semifinals

Women’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay — Final

The session kicks off with the final of the women’s 200 butterfly. Regan Smith and Summer McIntosh are the two big favorites here. That said, there should be an exciting race for bronze between Lana Pudar, Elizabeth Dekkers, and Helena Bach. If Pudar wins a medal, she’ll win Bosnia & Herzegovina’s first World Championships medal.

Then, it’s onto the men’s 100 freestyle final where we’re set for a tight race. Matt Richards has been on fire here in Fukuoka, and he leads the way after setting a British record in both prelims and semifinals. He’ll have his hands full with Kyle Chalmers and world record holder David Popovici. Pan Zhanle could get into the mix, as well as short-course star Jordan Crooks.

The women’s 50 backstroke final will be Smith’s second swim of the night. She led the way in prelims with a new American record of 27.10. Kaylee McKeown is following close behind her and all of the 2022 medalists–Kylie Masse, Katharine Berkoff, and Analia Pigree–are all in this field as well.

Will it be Marchand Madness again in the 200 IM? The Frenchman is looking for his third gold of the meet, and after posting the top time in semifinals (shortly after the 200 fly final) he looks like he’s in a strong position to repeat as world champion. Carson Foster and Daiya Seto are looking to get back on the podium. Tokyo silver medallist Duncan Scott shouldn’t be overlooked, and neither should his teammate Tom Dean. Both are 200 freestylers, so watch for them to come flying home.

Then, we’ve got the session’s relay: the women’s 4×200 freestyle relay. Bella Sims provided last minute heroics in 2022, anchoring the U.S. to the gold. But, after Mollie O’Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus went 1-2 in the individual 200 free–with O’Callaghan setting a world record–it’s the Australians who look like the team to beat. Watch for China to get involved in the action as well.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – Final

World Record: Liu Zige, China – 2:01.81 (2009)

World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 2:04.70 (2023)

, Canada – 2:04.70 (2023) Championship Record: Jess Schipper, Australia – 2:03.41 (2009)

2022 World Champion: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 2:05.20

, Canada – 2:05.20 2022 Time to Medal: 2:06.32

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – Semifinals

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 51.71 (2017)

World Junior Record: Penny Oleksiak, Canada – 52.70

Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 51.71 (2017)

2022 World Champion: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 52.67

2022 Time to Final: 53.82

Finals Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – Final

World Record: David Popovici , Romania – 46.86 (2022)

World Junior Record: David Popovici, Romania – 46.86 (2022)

, Romania – 46.86 (2022) Championship Record: Cesar Cielo, Brazil – 46.91 (2009)

2022 World Champion: David Popovici, Romania – 47.58

, Romania – 47.58 2022 Time to Medal: 47.71

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – Final

World Record: Liu Xiang, China – 26.98 (2018)

World Junior Record: Minna Atherton, Australia – 27.49 (2016)

Championship Record: Zhao Ling, China – 27.06 (2009)

2022 World Champion: Kylie Masse, Canada – 27.31

, Canada – 27.31 2022 Time to Medal: 27.40

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – Semifinals

World Record: Zac Stubblety-Cook, Australia – 2:05.95

, Australia – 2:05.95 World Junior Record: Dong Zhihao, China – 2:08.83 (2023)

Championship Record: Anton Chupkov, Russia – 2:06.12 (2019)

2022 World Champion: Zac Stubblety-Cook, Australia – 2:07.07

, Australia – 2:07.07 2022 Time to Final: 2:09.69

Finals Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – Finals

World Record: Ryan Lochte, United States – 1:54.00 (2011)

, United States – 1:54.00 (2011) World Junior Record: Hubert Kos, Hungary – 1:56.99 (2021)

Championship Record: Ryan Lochte, United States – 1:54.00 (2011)

2022 World Champion: Leon Marchand, France – 1:55.22

, France – 1:55.22 2022 Time to Medal: 1:56.22

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – Semifinals

World Record: Evgeniia Chikunova, Russia – 2:17.55 (2023)

World Junior Record: Viktoria Gunes, Turkey – 2:19.64 (2015)

Championship Record: Rikke Pedersen, Denmark – 2:19.11 (2013)

2022 World Champion: Lilly King, United States – 2:22.41

, United States – 2:22.41 2022 Time to Final: 2:25.09

Finals Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – Semifinals

World Record: Aaron Peirsol, United States – 1:51.92 (2009)

World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia – 1:55.14 (2017)

Championship Record: Aaron Peirsol, United States – 1:51.92 (2009)

2022 World Champion: Ryan Murphy, United States – 1:54.52

, United States – 1:54.52 2022 Time to Final: 1:57.12

Finals Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – Finals

World Record: Australia – 7:39.29 (2022)

Championship Record: United States – 7:41.45 (2022)

2022 World Champion: United States – 7:41.45

2022 Time to Medal: 7:44.76

Top 8: