2023 World Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 3 PRELIMS START LIST (HEAT SHEET)

DAY 3 PRELIMS PREVIEW

Day 3 of the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka will be underway shortly. We welcome you back to our live recaps, where we’ll be covering this morning’s action in real time.

This will be the quickest prelims session so far in this meet, as there are only 4 events this morning. Day 3 prelims will feature heats of the men’s 50 breast, women’s 200 free, men’s 200 fly, and the men’s 800 free. Of course, that means semifinals of these events will be competed in tonight’s session, with the exception of the men’s 800 free, for which the top 8 this morning will advance to the final tomorrow night.

After dominant performances through all three phases of the men’s 50 breast over the past two days, China’s Qin Haiyang will be back in action this morning in the men’s 50 breast. While Haiyang isn’t the fastest 50 breaststroker on paper coming into this meet, the 57.69 he posted last night in the 100 breast final demands respect. More importantly, Haiyang was out in a sizzling 26.96 in the 100 last night, so he’s already proven he has plenty of speed to draw on. There is no Arno Kamminga in the men’s 50 breast today, however, the other two swimmer who tied for silver in the 100 breast last night, Nicolo Martinenghi and Nic Fink, will be in the field. Fink is the defending champion in this event, having earned the gold with a 26.45 last year.

In one of the more highly anticipated events of the meet, the women’s 200 free will see another battle between Australian stars and the 16-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh. Most notably, Ariarne Titmus, who won the women’s 400 free in a stunning World Record performance on Day 1, will be in this field. She’s the top seed, coming in with a 1:53.31. The record has stood the test of time, however, based on Titmus’ 400 free a few days ago, it really does seem possible that she takes down Federica Pellegrini‘s legendary World Record of 1:52.98. Of course, that won’t happen this morning, but it’s still a great thing to get on the radar.

The men’s 200 fly doesn’t feature World Record holder Kristof Milak for the first time in quite a while. His absence opens up the field a ton, and it’s Japan’s own Tomoru Honda who comes in as the top seed. He’ll be tested, however, as France’s Leon Marchand, who is fresh off a jaw-dropping World Record in the 400 IM, is also in the field.

This year’s World Championship features a very deep field in the men’s 800 free. Though prelims heats of distance events can often be a bit of a dull affair, this morning’s should be quite exciting. That’s because no one in this field has the luxury of really being able to take their foot of the gas too much. It will be almost as much of a battle just to get into the final as it will be to win a medal tomorrow night.

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 25.95 (2017)

World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi , Italy – 26.97 (2017)

, Italy – 26.97 (2017) Championship Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 25.95 (2017)

2022 World Champion: Nic Fink, United States – 26.45

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: Federica Pellegrini , Italy -1:52.98 (2009)

, Italy -1:52.98 (2009) World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 1:53.91 (2023)

, Canada – 1:53.91 (2023) Championship Record: Federica Pellegrini , Italy -1:52.98 (2009)

, Italy -1:52.98 (2009) 2022 World Champion: Yang Junxuan, China – 1:54.92

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: Zhang Lin, China – 7:32.12 (2009)

World Junior Record: Lorenzo Galossi, Italy – 7:43.37 (2022)

Championship Record: Zhang Lin, China – 7:32.12 (2009)

2022 World Champion: Bobby Finke, United States – 7:39.36

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS: