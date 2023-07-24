2023 World Championships Day 3 Prelims Preview: Will Marchand Take Over the 200 Fly?

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 3 PRELIMS START LIST

Day 3 Prelims Events:

Men’s 50 breaststroke

Women’s 200 Freestyle

Men’s 200 butterfly

Men’s 800 freestyle

The morning session will kick off with the men’s 50 breast. For the most part, a lot of these swimmers have already competed as the prelims and semi-finals of the men’s 100 breast were on day 1 and finals were on day 2.

Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi comes in as the top seed in the 50 breast, just about a tenth ahead of Nic Fink of the United States. Last year at Worlds, Martinenghi led the way after prelims and semis. In finals though, Fink had the final touch finishing 0.03 seconds ahead of Martinenghi. Both swimmers tied for silver on night 2 in the 100 breast.

The women’s 200 free looks to be a fun one to watch, just as the 400 free was exciting on day 1. Australia’s Ariarne Titmus comes in as the top seed and is less than half a second off of the World Record. Titmus has already had a great meet so far, winning gold in the women’s 400 free on night 1 by over three and a half seconds, breaking the World Record in the process. Can she go two for two with World Records so far?

Fellow Australian Mollie O’Callaghan also leads the field as the second seed. O’Callaghan earned second in the race last year but has already been much faster this season than she was at Worlds a year ago. Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh is also one to look out for as the #3 seed. McIntosh is the World Junior Record holder in the event as she swam a 1:53.91 earlier this year. The women’s 200 free has the only top 20 scratches of the morning as #12 seed Isabel Gose has scratched.

The men’s 200 butterfly is without defending champion and World Record holder Kristof Milak, so the field is potentially more wide open than expected. Although not even the top seed, Leon Marchand had a huge swim on day 1, breaking Michael Phelps’ 400 IM World Record by over a second. Marchand was second behind Milak last year so he is the highest returner coming into the field as the second seed.

The top seed in the event is Tomoru Honda who will swim in front of his home crowd. Honda was third in the event last year finishing right behind Marchand.

The men’s 800 free will close the morning session. American Bobby Finke enters the tight field as the top seed. The top five entries are all within a second and a half of each other. Coming in as the second seed in Florian Wellbrock of Germnay. Finke and Wellbrock went 1-2 in the race last year. Mykhailo Romanchuk was third on the podium a year ago and comes in as the third seed here.