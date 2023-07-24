Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gretchen Walsh Goes Deep in Reflection on Her First 2 Days of World Champs

Comments: 5

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Gretchen Walsh has had a steady progression in long course over the last few seasons at big meets, starting with having a less-than-stellar showing at the 202(1) Olympic Trials. She then just missed making the world champs team last year by .01.

This year, she made the worlds team in dramatic fashion, not only qualifying for the 400 free relay on day 1 of trials, but following that up by giving herself 3 individual events: 50 fly, 100 fly, and 50 free.

In Fukuoka, Walsh led off the 400 free relay on Day 1 in 54.0 as well as made the final in the 100 fly. In that final, she placed 8th with a 57.5. The USA rookie discusses her thoughts on her first two days of racing at these world championships (or any world championships) and what she’s taken away from them.

I miss the ISL
5 minutes ago

She’s obviously a great person and this solidified that for me. I’m glad she was so honest, that sets her up really well for the rest of this week and the rest of her career.

Jonathan
8 minutes ago

We still have no idea what’s going on with Shaine Casas.

Swimfan
8 minutes ago

It’s tough glad she got the experience remember Douglass had then slowest split on the relay last year and this year she’s our fastest sprinter heading into Olympic year

Fetterman
8 minutes ago

This interview would be more appropriate after the completion of Worlds, not now. Feels a bit whiny IMHO.

Jonathan
9 minutes ago

The fact that she agreed to do an interview after really struggling the first two days of this meet says a lot about her character.

I’m pulling for Gretchen Walsh that she’ll learn from this and have an awesome summer next year.

