Gretchen Walsh Goes Deep in Reflection on Her First 2 Days of World Champs

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Gretchen Walsh has had a steady progression in long course over the last few seasons at big meets, starting with having a less-than-stellar showing at the 202(1) Olympic Trials. She then just missed making the world champs team last year by .01.

This year, she made the worlds team in dramatic fashion, not only qualifying for the 400 free relay on day 1 of trials, but following that up by giving herself 3 individual events: 50 fly, 100 fly, and 50 free.

In Fukuoka, Walsh led off the 400 free relay on Day 1 in 54.0 as well as made the final in the 100 fly. In that final, she placed 8th with a 57.5. The USA rookie discusses her thoughts on her first two days of racing at these world championships (or any world championships) and what she’s taken away from them.