Shayna Jack on World Records, Racing Katie Ledecky, & Partnership with Dean Boxall

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

SwimSwam sat down with Shayna Jack, the Australian sprint star who was part of 3 world record relays at the 2023 World Championships and split 51+ in a 100 free more than any other competitor at the meet (4).

Jack discusses what makes the training environment at St. Peters Western under Dean Boxall so electric, the culture Australia has developed in women’s sprinting, and her strategy for racing Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh in the 200 free.

  • 0:00 Shayna Jack Introduction
  • 4:45 Splitting 51.XX Four Times in 8 Days
  • 8:48 Disappointing AUS Trials
  • 11:20 800 Free Relay
  • 17:24 Racing Katie Ledecky & Summer McIntosh
  • 19:45 AUS Women’s Sprinting
  • 24:50 Improving Back End Speed
  • 26:37 St. Peters Western Training
  • 33:24 Secret to Finishing Races
  • 37:23 Training with Brother, Jaime
  • 41:00 Dating a Professional Athlete
  • 44:34 Dean Boxall
  • 48:14 Perspective

Music: Otis McDonald
Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

