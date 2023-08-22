Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: World Record Holder Leon Marchand Throws First Pitch At Arizona Diamondbacks Game

Comments: 1

On Monday night, five-time World Champion and 400 IM world record holder Leon Marchand threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a Major League Baseball matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Marchand, a junior at Arizona State University, threw the first pitch alongside ASU triathlete Amber Schlebusch, who won the 2022 NCAA triathlon title. The Diamondbacks recognized Marchand and Schlebush as a part of “ASU Night”. ASU is located in Tempe, Arizona and is around 15 minutes away from Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks won 4-3 against the Rangers by virtue of a walk-off two-run RBI from Diamondbacks right fielder Tommy Pham that occurred during the bottom of the 11th inning.

View post on imgur.com

Several other members of the Arizona State men’s swim team were also present at Monday night’s game.

Marchand is coming off a successful 2023 World Championships outing, where he took home gold medals in the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 fly and was named the male swimmer of the meet by World Aquatics. He also took down Michael Phelps’s world record in the 400 IM, which had been Phelps’ final individual world record and the longest-standing active long-course world record.

Prior to World Championships, Marchand posted arguably one of the greatest NCAA Championship performances in history, breaking NCAA records in the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 breast, as well as recording the fastest relay splits ever in the 50/100 breast and 200 free. He helped Arizona State to a second-place finish, which was their highest in history.

Several swimmers have thrown out first pitches at MLB games, with names like Michael PhelpsKatie LedeckyAllison SchmittZach AppleRyan Murphy, Paige McKenna and Penny Oleksiak being just a few examples.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Bobthebuilderrocks
34 minutes ago

Kibler and Urlando in the corner 👀

0
0
Reply

About Yanyan Li

Yanyan Li

Although Yanyan wasn't the greatest competitive swimmer, she learned more about the sport of swimming by being her high school swim team's manager for four years. She eventually ventured into the realm of writing and joined SwimSwam in January 2022, where she hopes to contribute to and learn more about …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!