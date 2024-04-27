Wu Qingfeng Qualifies For Paris In Women’s 50 Free On Night 9 Of Chinese Nationals

2024 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, April 19th – Sunday, April 27th
- Shenzhen, China
- LCM (50m)
- SwimSwam Preview
- Day 1 Recap/Day 2 Recap/Day 3 Recap/Day 4 Recap/Day 5 Recap/Day 6 Recap/Day 7 Recap/Day 8 Recap
- Results
- Livestream
It was a shorter session than most with day 9 of the 2024 Chinese National Swimming Championships representing the penultimate night of action.
There were just 4 finals this evening: the men’s 1500m free, women’s 50m free and men’s/women’s 4x100m medley relay.
Taking the men’s 1500m free was 21-year-old Fei Liwei, the men’s 800m free silver medalist already here in Shenzhen.
Fei stopped the clock at 14:49.30 as the sole swimmer under the 15:00 barrier. Behind him was 800m free champion, 16-year-old Zhang Zhanshuo, who hit 15:04.00 while Zhao Zhihao rounded out the podium in 15:11.94.
As for Fei, his lifetime bet rests at the 14:46.59 logged at last year’s Chinese Nationals. That rendered him China’s #3 performer in history.
His time tonight dipped under the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 15:00.99 needed to qualify for Paris, although he already accomplished that feat via the 14:50.51 performance he put up for 7th at this year’s World Championships.
Wu Qingfeng wound up at the wall first in the tight women’s 50m free final this evening.
21-year-old Wu touched in 24.22, just .08 ahead of Olympic multi-medalist Zhang Yufei who settled for silver in 24.30.
Newly-minted national record holder in the 100m free, Yang Junxuan, earned the bronze in 24.55.
Wu’s performance sliced .10 off her previous PB of 24.32 notched at the Tokyo Olympic Games. She remains China’s #3 performer in history, while Zhang’s PB of 24.15 from the 2023 World Championsips keeps her ranked #2.
Both Wu and Zhang qualify for Paris in this event with Wu wiping former qualifier Cheng Yujie off the list with her faster effort tonight.
Top 5 Chinese Women’s LCM 50 Freestyle Performers All-Time
- Liu Xiang – 23.97, 2021
- Zhang Yufei – 24.15, 2023
- Wu Qingfeng – 24.32, 2021
- Cheng Yujie – 24.41, 2021
- Jingyi Le – 24.51, 1994
The men’s medley relay saw the Tianjin/Shanghai/Zhejiang/Henan squad collectively clock a winning time of 3:31.91, a mark which would have earned 4th at this year’s World Championships. Splits for the legs included:
Xu Jiayu – 52.74
Tan Haiyang – 59.21
Wang Changhao – 51.49
Pan Zhanle – 48.47
The women’s squad of Shanxi/Shanghai/Jiangsu/Jiangxi/Shandong/Hubei earned gold in 3:53.76 with the following splits:
Wan Totte – 59.02
Tang Qianting – 1:05.11
Zhang Yufei – 56.39
Yang Junxuan – 53.24
Chinese Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 9
- Note: times crossed out means a swimmer was faster than the qualifying standard, but was either faster at a prior qualifying meet, or are not in the top two swimmers during the qualifying period.
OQT’s Clocked Thus Far at the 2024 Chinese Nationals
- Men’s 100m free –
Pan Zhanle (46.97), Wang Haoyu (48.11)
- Men’s 200m free – Pan Zhanle (1:45.68), Ji Xinjie (1:45.86)
- Men’s 400m free – Pan Zhanle (3:45.58), Zhang Zhanshuo (3:45.82)
- Men’s 800m free – Zhang Zhanshuo (7:47.84), Fei Liwei (7:47.86)
- Men’s 1500m free – Fei Liwei (14:49.30)
- Men’s 100m back – Xu Jiayu (52.39)
- Men’s 100m breast – Qin Haiyang (58.24), Sun Jiajun (58.73)
- Men’s 200m breast –
Qin Haiyang (2:08.87)
- Men’s 100 fly – Wang Changhao (51.20), Sun Jiajun (51.54)
- Men’s 200m fly – Niu Guangheng (1:55.46)
- Men’s 200m IM –Wang Shun (1:55.35)
- Women’s 50m free – Wu Qingfeng (24.22),
Zhang Yufei (24.30)
- Women’s 100m free – Yang Junxuan (52.68), Wu Qingfeng (53.25)
- Women’s 200m free – Yang Junxuan (1:54.37),
Li Bingjie (1:56.29)
- Women’s 400m free – Li Bingjie (4:04.03), Liu Yaxin (4:04.88)
- Women’s 800m free –
Li Bingjie (8:25.43)
- Women’s 1500m free – Gao Weizhong (16:05.19)
- Women’s 100m back – Wan Letian (59.02), Wang Xueer (59.61)
- Women’s 200m back –
Peng Xuwei (2:07.57), Liu Yaxin (2:08.41)
- Women’s 100m fly –
Zhang Yufei (56.36), Yu Yiting (56.82)
- Women’s 200m fly – Zhang Yufei (2:06.40), Chen Luying (2:06.81)
- Women’s 100m breast – Tang Qianting (1:04.39), Yang Chang (1:06.79)
- Women’s 200m breast – Ye Shiwen (2:22.55)
- Women’s 200m IM – Yu Yiting (2:09.73)
OQT’s Clocked From 2023/2024 World Championships
- Men’s 100m free – Pan Zhanle (46.80), Wang Haoyu (48.06)
- Men’s 1500m free –
Fei Liwei (14:50.51)
- Men’s 100m back – Xu Jiayu (52.54)
- Men’s 100m breast – Qin Haiyang (57.69),
Yan Zibei (59.23)
- Men’s 200m breast – Qin Haiyang (2:05.48), Dong Zhihao (2:07.94)
- Women’s 50m free – Zhang Yufei (24.15),
Cheng Yujie (24.45)
- Women’s 100m free –
Cheng Yujie (53.39)
- Women’s 200m free – Li Bingjie (1:55.83),
Liu Yaxin (1:56.97)
- Women’s 400m free – Li Bingjie (4:01.62),
Yang Peiqi (4:05.73)
- Women’s 800m free – Li Bingjie (8:13.31)
- Women’s 1500m free – Li Bingjie (15:45.71)
- Women’s 100m back –
Wan Letian (59.49)
- Women’s 200m back – Peng Xuwei (2:06.74)
- Women’s 100m breast –
Tang Qianting (1:05.27), Yang Chang (1:06.75)
- Women’s 100 fly – Zhang Yufei (56.12)
- Women’s 200m IM – Yu Yiting (2:08.74)
What ever happened to Liu Xiang?
Went off the map after her 23.9 at the 2021 Chinese National Games, she however is still the Asian Record holder in the 50 Free
According to my count, the provisional Chinese qualifiers list has 26 athletes who achieved automatic qualification:
Li Bingjie
Pan Zhanle
Zhang Yufei
Zhang Zhanshuo
Fei Liwei
Yu Yiting
Liu Yaxin
Qin Haiyang
Yang Junxuan
Niu Guangsheng
Sun Jiajun
Wu Qingfeng
Ji Xinjie
Peng Xuwei
Tang Qianting
Wan Letian
Wang Changhao
Wang Shun
Xu Jiayu
Ye Shiwen
Chen Luying
Dong Zhihao
Gao Weizhong
Wang Haoyu
Wang Xueer
Yang Chang
An additional seven swimmers achieved a top five performance in the 100/200 Free and will likely be called for relay duty:
Liu Wudi
Cheng Yujie
… Read more »
Day 9 finals stream
https://w.yangshipin.cn/video?type=0&vid=o000093gm51
Video starts at 6:30pm
6:30pm 50m free W
6:35pm 1500m free M
6:56pm 4x100m medley M
7:10pm 4x100m medley W