Wu Qingfeng Qualifies For Paris In Women’s 50 Free On Night 9 Of Chinese Nationals

2024 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

It was a shorter session than most with day 9 of the 2024 Chinese National Swimming Championships representing the penultimate night of action.

There were just 4 finals this evening: the men’s 1500m free, women’s 50m free and men’s/women’s 4x100m medley relay.

Taking the men’s 1500m free was 21-year-old Fei Liwei, the men’s 800m free silver medalist already here in Shenzhen.

Fei stopped the clock at 14:49.30 as the sole swimmer under the 15:00 barrier. Behind him was 800m free champion, 16-year-old Zhang Zhanshuo, who hit 15:04.00 while Zhao Zhihao rounded out the podium in 15:11.94.

As for Fei, his lifetime bet rests at the 14:46.59 logged at last year’s Chinese Nationals. That rendered him China’s #3 performer in history.

His time tonight dipped under the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 15:00.99 needed to qualify for Paris, although he already accomplished that feat via the 14:50.51 performance he put up for 7th at this year’s World Championships.

Wu Qingfeng wound up at the wall first in the tight women’s 50m free final this evening.

21-year-old Wu touched in 24.22, just .08 ahead of Olympic multi-medalist Zhang Yufei who settled for silver in 24.30.

Newly-minted national record holder in the 100m free, Yang Junxuan, earned the bronze in 24.55.

Wu’s performance sliced .10 off her previous PB of 24.32 notched at the Tokyo Olympic Games. She remains China’s #3 performer in history, while Zhang’s PB of 24.15 from the 2023 World Championsips keeps her ranked #2.

Both Wu and Zhang qualify for Paris in this event with Wu wiping former qualifier Cheng Yujie off the list with her faster effort tonight.

Top 5 Chinese Women’s LCM 50 Freestyle Performers All-Time

Liu Xiang – 23.97, 2021 Zhang Yufei – 24.15, 2023 Wu Qingfeng – 24.32, 2021 Cheng Yujie – 24.41, 2021 Jingyi Le – 24.51, 1994

The men’s medley relay saw the Tianjin/Shanghai/Zhejiang/Henan squad collectively clock a winning time of 3:31.91, a mark which would have earned 4th at this year’s World Championships. Splits for the legs included:

Xu Jiayu – 52.74

Tan Haiyang – 59.21

Wang Changhao – 51.49

Pan Zhanle – 48.47

The women’s squad of Shanxi/Shanghai/Jiangsu/Jiangxi/Shandong/Hubei earned gold in 3:53.76 with the following splits:

Wan Totte – 59.02

Tang Qianting – 1:05.11

Zhang Yufei – 56.39

Yang Junxuan – 53.24

Chinese Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 9

Note: times crossed out means a swimmer was faster than the qualifying standard, but was either faster at a prior qualifying meet, or are not in the top two swimmers during the qualifying period.

OQT’s Clocked Thus Far at the 2024 Chinese Nationals

OQT’s Clocked From 2023/2024 World Championships