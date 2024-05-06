Daily Swim Coach Workout #941

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Dynamics@15:00
Warm Up
100 Swim
200 IM Kick
300 PBS
400 IM Drill/Build
5×100@2:00 Descending (1:20/1:15/1:10/1:05/1:00orAFAP) all OTB
Set#1: Gear Switching
1×200@3:40 Alt. H-E-H-E by50
1×200@3:40 Alt. E-H-E-H by50
1×200@3:40 Alt. H-E/E-H by25
1×200@3:40 Alt. E-H/H-E by25
1×200@3:40 Alt. H-E-H/E-H-E by25
1×200@3:40 Alt. E-H-E/H-E-H by25
Set#2: Starts with Underwater Kick Out Work
4x IMO by Round
4×25@1:00 All OTB working the stroke specific underwater followed by a kick out and then continue to kick for the full25 FULL SPEED.
2:00 Reset
Set#3: Underwater and Overspeed Work
4x
3×25@1:15 All OTB Alternating All Out Sprint/Sprint Max Underwater/All Out Sprint
1:00 Reset
Set#4:Time Trial
1×100 Choice for Time in Heats
Cool Down
300 Easy
Coach Notes
This is a workout designed to help our senior group clean up underwaters and breakout while continuing to carry speed. Overspeed work comes in at the end to provide a test to see if the gear switching and underwater speed transitions into overall speed.
Steve Frye
Head Senior Coach, COHO Swim Club
