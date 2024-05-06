Daily Swim Coach Workout #941

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Dynamics@15:00

Warm Up

100 Swim

200 IM Kick

300 PBS

400 IM Drill/Build

5×100@2:00 Descending (1:20/1:15/1:10/1:05/1:00orAFAP) all OTB

Set#1: Gear Switching

1×200@3:40 Alt. H-E-H-E by50

1×200@3:40 Alt. E-H-E-H by50

1×200@3:40 Alt. H-E/E-H by25

1×200@3:40 Alt. E-H/H-E by25

1×200@3:40 Alt. H-E-H/E-H-E by25

1×200@3:40 Alt. E-H-E/H-E-H by25

Set#2: Starts with Underwater Kick Out Work

4x IMO by Round

4×25@1:00 All OTB working the stroke specific underwater followed by a kick out and then continue to kick for the full25 FULL SPEED.

2:00 Reset

Set#3: Underwater and Overspeed Work

4x

3×25@1:15 All OTB Alternating All Out Sprint/Sprint Max Underwater/All Out Sprint

1:00 Reset

Set#4:Time Trial

1×100 Choice for Time in Heats

Cool Down

300 Easy

