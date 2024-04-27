Maertens Cranks Out 1:44.89 200 Free Heats Swim At German Championships

2024 GERMAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)
- Thursday, April 25th – Sunday, April 28th
- Berlin, Germany
- LCM (50m)
- German Olympic Selection Policy
- SwimSwam Preview
- Entries
- Day 1 Recap/Day 2 Recap
- Live Results
We entered day 3 of the 2024 German Swimming Championships, the competition that represents a last-chance opportunity for swimmers to add their names to the nation’s roster for this summer’s Olympic Games.
Wasting no time staking his claim on the men’s 200m free was 22-year-old Lukas Maertens.
In this morning’s heats, 22-year-old Maertens cranked out a massive time of 1:44.89 to land lane 4 for tonight’s final.
Opening in 50.85 and closing in 54.04, Maertens set himself apart from the field by over 4 seconds. The next-closest competitor was Sven Schwarz who scored the 2nd seed in 1:49.39.
Maertens’ effort this morning checks in as the 2nd best performance of his career, one which boasts a lifetime best of 1:44.79. That PB was registered as lead-off on the German men’s 4x200m free which placed 7th at the 2023 World Championships.
Maertens has already sealed his spot on the German Olympic roster in this 200m free event, courtesy of the 1:45.33 he produced for 4th place at this year’s World Championships in Doha.
His 1:44.89 ranks him 5th in the world this season.
2023-2024 LCM Men 200 Free
HWANG
1:44.40
|2
|Matthew
RICHARDS
|GBR
|1:44.69
|04/07
|3
|Duncan
SCOTT
|GBR
|1:44.75
|04/07
|4
| Maximillian
GIULIANI
|AUS
|1:44.79
|12/12
|5
|Danas
RAPSYS
|LTU
|1:44.96
|02/12
We’ll see what Maertens can turn in during tonight’s final as a follow-up to the head-turning 3:40.33 400m free he registered on night one. That performance rendered Maertens the 4th-best performer in history, sitting just .26 away from retired Paul Bidermann‘s seemingly untouchable world record of 3:40.07 that’s been on the books since 2009.
Has there ever been anybody that medley in 200/400 fr + 200 back at an Olympics? He’s headed on that trajectory.
Hoping for a 1:43, but a 1:44 low would be cool too in finals.
Is he about to do something only Ian Thorpe, has done? If he breaks 1:44 today I’m willing to say that he could be the other favorite in this event.
Are you talking about Thorpe winning 200-400 and 100 bronze in Athens?
Maertens winning 200-400 is plausible but I am not sure about medaling in 100.
The 200 is in a weird place where there is a clear top dog (Pop), but there are also four or five guys who could win without it being a surprise (Hwang, Richards, Pan, Maertens pending – for me, right now, anybody else would be a bit of a shock).
The last time the winner of Olympics m200 free was a shock was 1988 Olympics when Duncan Armstrong beat Matt Biondi, Michael Gross, Anders Holmertz, Arthur Wojdat
Finally a true m200-400 free star, after a vacuum following Sun Yang and Park Tae Hwan (both tainted).
Men’s 200-400 free are still playing catch up against their female counterparts. But recent results point to very exciting m200-400 free in Paris.
Almost beat Paul Biedermann’s textile best, 1:44.88 (2011 World Championship).
He’ll destroy it in the final, of course.
44.3 or higher my prediction for this evening session.
1:44-low incoming?
He attacked it hard this morning but you’d hope so based on his 100 & 400 🤞