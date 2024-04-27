Daily Swim Coach Workout #931

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

10 x 100 @ 1:30 choice w/ fins; 5 fast UWs off each wall, 3rd 25 Fast UW all the way.

6 x 50 @ 1:00 kick choice desc 1-3

2 minute explanation of next set

4x

4 x 25 @ :35 stroke w/ pads desc 1-4

2 x 50 @ :50 stroke w/ fins BLD

1 x 100 @ 1:30 stroke w/ choice of equipment; 2nd and 4th 25 p100 effort g5

2 minute explanation of next set

2x

2 x 200 @ 2:20 free g2 [p1650] breath control

4 x 100 @ 1:15 free g2 [p1000] breath control

8 x 50 @ :45 free g3 [p500]

16 x 25 @ :30 free g4 [- p200]

:30 rest and shake out

2 minute explanation of next set

2x

2 x 100 @ 1:30 kick w/ fins alternate 100 fly/ 100 free

3 x 75 @ 1:20 kick no fins, at least one is breast, the other two choice

4 x 50 @ 1:00 choice Desc 1-3, race the 4th

:30 for transition

Open Warm Down

