Daily Swim Coach Workout #931

Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
10 x 100 @ 1:30 choice w/ fins; 5 fast UWs off each wall, 3rd 25 Fast UW all the way.
6 x 50 @ 1:00 kick choice desc 1-3
2 minute explanation of next set
4x
4 x 25 @ :35 stroke w/ pads desc 1-4
2 x 50 @ :50 stroke w/ fins BLD
1 x 100 @ 1:30 stroke w/ choice of equipment; 2nd and 4th 25 p100 effort g5
2 minute explanation of next set
2x
2 x 200 @ 2:20 free g2 [p1650] breath control
4 x 100 @ 1:15 free g2 [p1000] breath control
8 x 50 @ :45 free g3 [p500]
16 x 25 @ :30 free g4 [- p200]
:30 rest and shake out
2 minute explanation of next set
2x
2 x 100 @ 1:30 kick w/ fins alternate 100 fly/ 100 free
3 x 75 @ 1:20 kick no fins, at least one is breast, the other two choice
4 x 50 @ 1:00 choice Desc 1-3, race the 4th
:30 for transition
Open Warm Down
Coach Notes
g = gear, p = pace for specific race, distance noted after p
Darren Sandvig
Coach, Golden West Swim Club (currently)
