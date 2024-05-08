Dizotti Secures Olympic Bid In 1500 Free At Brazilian Championships

2024 BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 of the 2024 Brazilian Swimming Championships/Olympic Trials grew the Paris 2024 roster as 21-year-old Maria Fernanda Costa solidified her slot as the nation’s premier women’s freestyler.

Costa cranked out a new national and South American continental record of 1:56.37 en route to topping the 200m free podium. That beat the field by over 2 seconds as Stephanie Balduccini settled for silver in 1:58.51 while Gabrielle Roncatto logged 1:58.57 as the bronze medalist.

Costa already provisionally qualified for the Olympics in this event but, now that no one beat her here, she has added the race to the 400m free in which she already earned a berth.

The men’s 200m free event didn’t fare as well, as no swimmer dipped under the CBDA-mandated Olympic Qualification Time of 1:46.26.

Murilo Sartori got to the wall first, touching in 1:46.98 to come within striking distance of the QT. That got the edge over the 400m free victor here, Guilherme Costa, who clocked 1:47.10.

The reigning Olympic bronze medalist in the event, Fernando Scheffer, was left with the bronze in 1:47.60. That means Scheffer will not contest the event this summer in Paris. Look for a follow-up post on the men’s 200m free outlook.

As for 25-year-old Costa, he already provisionally qualified in the 200m free as a result of the 1:46.06 put up in the semi-finals of the event in Doha. With no one beating that effort here, he adds that event to the 400m free for which he already earned a roster slot.

Finally, 24-year-old Beatriz Dizotti cemented her Olympic roster spot in the women’s 1500m free.

Dizotti clocked a time of 16:14.02 as the decisive winner, beating the field by over 21 seconds. Leticia Romao secured silver in 16:35.20 and Delfina Dini also landed on the podium in 16:49.55 for bronze.

Although Dizotti’s effort fell short of the 16:09.09 Olympic Qualification Time, she already delved under that threshold at the 2023 World Championships. There in Fukuoka she nailed a new national record of 16:01.95 in the heats and that time stands as the top outing of all Brazilian women during the Olympic qualification window.

After her race, Dizotti commented, “It’s been a while since I swam for 16 minutes like that. I leave very happy with what I did. It’s an event in which I already qualified and I’m sure that, in Paris, it will be much better.”

Quotes courtesy of CBDA

Additional Winners

The men’s 400m IM saw Stephan Steverink grab the gold in a time of 4:16.29, the sole result of the field under the 4:20 barrier. Behind him was Guilherme Kanzler in 4:20.11 and Brandonn Almeida in 4:20.77.

Brazilian Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 2