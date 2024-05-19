WATCH Josh Liendo Break His Own 100 Fly Canadian Record at 50.06, #1 in World & #4 All-Time

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

Following up from his meager drop off the 100 fly national record, Josh Liendo was back into “go mode” to reset his hours-old Canadian record during the finals of the 100 fly. Liendo took home another Canadian Trials title in national record time of 50.06, dropping 0.27s off his prelims record time of 50.33. Placing second and also qualifying for the Paris Olympics in this event was Ilya Kharun at 51.09, with him and Liendo both easily under the 51.67 automatic Olympic qualification.

Liendo now adds this 100 fly title to his newly-minted 50 free national record and 100 free equal best time win, totaling three 2024 Canadian titles and Olympic-qualifying events.

Liendo, a 21-year-old NCAA champion with the Florida Gators, went out a quarter of a second faster than both his 2023 Canadian record and prelims national mark at 23.30. He then closed in a 26.76, streamlined with his past two record breaks.

100 Fly CAN Record Split Progression

JOSH LIENDO JOSH LIENDO JOSH LIENDO 2024 Canadian Trials – Finals 2024 Canadian Trials – Prelims 2023 World Champs Final 50m 23.30 23.68 23.55 100m 26.76 26.65 26.79 Total Time 50.06 50.33 50.34

Liendo now sits on top of the 2023-2024 season rankings in the world, passing up both Switzerland’s Noe Ponti (50.16) and Australia’s Matthew Temple (50.25). Liendo finished last 2022-2023 season in second overall with his former 50.34 record, only behind France’s Maxime Grousset and his 2023 World title time of 50.14.

Taking a look at the all-time World performers, Liendo moves up from 7th to 5th in history, only behind the sub-50 top four. Only 0.11s and 0.24s separates Liendo from the first two performers to ever break 50 seconds, Milorad Cavic of Serbia’s 49.95 and American GOAT Michael Phelps‘ 49.82. World record holder Caeleb Dressel is working himself back into regular form while European record holder Hungarian Kristof Milak‘s current form remains questionable.

After seeing “50.0” on the scoreboard, breaking the elusive 50-second barrier will be on Liendo’s radar next.

All-Time World Performers – Men’s 100 Fly LCM

Caeleb Dressel (USA)- 49.45, 2021 Olympics Kristof Milak (HUN)- 49.68, 2021 Olympics Michael Phelps (USA)- 49.82, 2009 Worlds Milorad Cavic (SRB)- 49.95, 2009 Worlds Josh Liendo (CAN)- 50.03, 2024 Canadian Trials**

Liendo has been consistent in his turnover from Trials to “the big meet”, which this year will be the Paris Olympics, historically swimming within a tenth of his top outputs from each meet. Back in 2022, Liendo had swum 50.88 at Canadian Trials, but only gained 0.11s at Worlds (50.97). Last year, however, Liendo swam 50.36 at 2023 Canadian Trials before improving 0.02s to podium at 2023 Worlds with his 50.33.

Heading into this year’s Olympics, Liendo will enter this event with two Worlds finals appearances, having earned 2022 bronze before upgrading to 2023 silver.

OFFICIAL RACE VIDEO BELOW: