WATCH Josh Liendo Break His Own 100 Fly Canadian Record at 50.06, #1 in World & #4 All-Time

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS
- May 13-19, 2024
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre – Toronto, Ontario
- LCM (50 meters)
Swimming Canada Olympic Selection Criteria
Following up from his meager drop off the 100 fly national record, Josh Liendo was back into “go mode” to reset his hours-old Canadian record during the finals of the 100 fly. Liendo took home another Canadian Trials title in national record time of 50.06, dropping 0.27s off his prelims record time of 50.33. Placing second and also qualifying for the Paris Olympics in this event was Ilya Kharun at 51.09, with him and Liendo both easily under the 51.67 automatic Olympic qualification.
Liendo now adds this 100 fly title to his newly-minted 50 free national record and 100 free equal best time win, totaling three 2024 Canadian titles and Olympic-qualifying events.
Liendo, a 21-year-old NCAA champion with the Florida Gators, went out a quarter of a second faster than both his 2023 Canadian record and prelims national mark at 23.30. He then closed in a 26.76, streamlined with his past two record breaks.
100 Fly CAN Record Split Progression
|JOSH LIENDO
|JOSH LIENDO
|JOSH LIENDO
|2024 Canadian Trials – Finals
|2024 Canadian Trials – Prelims
|
2023 World Champs Final
|50m
|23.30
|23.68
|23.55
|100m
|26.76
|26.65
|26.79
|Total Time
|50.06
|50.33
|50.34
Liendo now sits on top of the 2023-2024 season rankings in the world, passing up both Switzerland’s Noe Ponti (50.16) and Australia’s Matthew Temple (50.25). Liendo finished last 2022-2023 season in second overall with his former 50.34 record, only behind France’s Maxime Grousset and his 2023 World title time of 50.14.
2023-2024 LCM Men 100 Fly
PONTI
50.16
|2
|Matthew William
Temple
|AUS
|50.25
|12/03
|3
|Josh
Liendo
|CAN
|50.33
|05/19
|4
|Caeleb
DRESSEL
|USA
|50.84
|04/12
|4
|Hubert
KOS
|HUN
|50.84
|04/12
Taking a look at the all-time World performers, Liendo moves up from 7th to 5th in history, only behind the sub-50 top four. Only 0.11s and 0.24s separates Liendo from the first two performers to ever break 50 seconds, Milorad Cavic of Serbia’s 49.95 and American GOAT Michael Phelps‘ 49.82. World record holder Caeleb Dressel is working himself back into regular form while European record holder Hungarian Kristof Milak‘s current form remains questionable.
After seeing “50.0” on the scoreboard, breaking the elusive 50-second barrier will be on Liendo’s radar next.
All-Time World Performers – Men’s 100 Fly LCM
- Caeleb Dressel (USA)- 49.45, 2021 Olympics
- Kristof Milak (HUN)- 49.68, 2021 Olympics
- Michael Phelps (USA)- 49.82, 2009 Worlds
- Milorad Cavic (SRB)- 49.95, 2009 Worlds
- Josh Liendo (CAN)- 50.03, 2024 Canadian Trials**
Liendo has been consistent in his turnover from Trials to “the big meet”, which this year will be the Paris Olympics, historically swimming within a tenth of his top outputs from each meet. Back in 2022, Liendo had swum 50.88 at Canadian Trials, but only gained 0.11s at Worlds (50.97). Last year, however, Liendo swam 50.36 at 2023 Canadian Trials before improving 0.02s to podium at 2023 Worlds with his 50.33.
Heading into this year’s Olympics, Liendo will enter this event with two Worlds finals appearances, having earned 2022 bronze before upgrading to 2023 silver.
Gonna smash Ponti, Temple, and Groussett in Paris 💪💪💪😈🍆😂
But not Dressel and Milak?
no idea where those 2 are treading so idk 😂
Paris podium contender in the 100 fly and (to a lesser extent) the 50 free, and I think he’s got more to give the 100 free. On track for s strongest Canadian men’s Olympic performance in a while
47.5 is pretty fast what do you think he can go?
No idea really, but faster than 47.55. 47.3?
Sub 50 loading… 😮💨😤🔥
Liendo fans what happened? Sub 50? Like Dressel?
Yea just like he was supposed to break 18, 40, and 43
This guy is the president of barely missing barriers
This is pretty funny
if you are a true Dressel fanboy you should hope Liendo goes 49 cause it will push his training buddy Dressel harder
Might want to correct that headline.