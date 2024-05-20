Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Virginia Commits Anna Moesch, David King Earn Wins On Final Night In Richmond

2024 RICHMOND SUPER SECTIONAL

Highlighting the final night of competition in Richmond was a pair of Virginia commits. On the women’s side, Anna Moesch earned the win in the 50 free swimming a 25.15. That was a season best as she swam a 25.16 at the US Open in December. Her best time is a 24.87 from 2023 Summer Y-Nats.

David King swam to another best time at the meet, this time in the 200 back. He won the event in a 2:01.11 surpassing his old best of a 2:01.16 that he swam at the end of April. He already was under the Olympic Trials cut of a 2:01.69. He has now almost dropped a second in the event already this season.

Lleyton Arnold swam to improve his seed at Trials as he swam a 2:14.47 in the men’s 200 breast. That was faster than his old best time of a 2:15.76 that he swam at the end of last summer. The Trials cut is a 2:15.99. Arnold heads to Florida State this fall.

The men’s 50 freestyle came down to the final touch as Nien Levy touched in a 22.77 just ahead of Aiden Bond who swam a 22.81. Levy was just under the Trials cut that stands at a 22.79 sneaking under the cut for the first time as his old best time was a 22.81.

The final win on the men’s side came from Nathan Szobota who swam a 8:18.16 in the 800 free, a 16 second add. Evan Mackesy was 2nd in a 8:23.48.

Earning a win on the women’s side was Sara Czirjak who swam a 2:32.63 in the 200 breast. She already has been under the Trials cut that stands at a 2:31.69 as her best time is a 2:30.86 from the end of April.

Andrea Dworak won the 200 back in a 2:16.93 to finish just ahead of 15 year old Alyssa Sagle who swam a 2:17.26. Both were about three seconds off of the Trials cut.

Leading the way in the 1500 free was Claire Stuhlmacher who won in a 17:19.38. 15 year old Ava Jochims dropped over four seconds to finish 2nd in a 17:25.74.

