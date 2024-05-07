Daily Swim Coach Workout #942

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

15 minutes backstroke start work if time allows

2 minute explanation of next set

10 x 100 @ 1:30 50 choice, 25 fish kick, 25 choice [3rd 25 fish kick progression, 2 x FWD, 2 x BWD, 2 x full range, 4 x tempo]. REC

2 minute explanation of next set

4 x 125 @ 2:30 IM Kick as 50 fly kick g4, then 25 IM order g2, then 50 kick free last 7m g5

2 minute explanation of next set

3 x round 1 free, round 2 worst stroke, round 3 #1 stroke no free;

3 x 75 @1:30 kick desc (1-3)

1 x 50 @ 2:00 REC

2 minute explanation of next set [Tempo training set: set it to fastest setting appropriate for the stroke/swimmer for a 100 race]

6 x 25 @ :40 Choice monitor 10 sec. heart rate throughout, g5

1 x 100 @ 3:00 Burn Out Swim g6 until your battery dies then easy to finish

1 x 100 @ 2:00 REC

2 minute explanation of next set

3 x 300 @ 4:30 freestyle w/pads 200 g2, broken for 10 sec, get time for last 100 g5 Check 10 sec HR

2 x 400 @ 6:00 free w/pads as 200 g3 broken for 10 sec then 2 x 100 g4 rest int. = 10 sec.; Get times for last 2 100’s, for best average. Check 10 sec HR after last

1 x 500 @ 7:30 free w/pads as 200 g3 broken for 10 sec, then 3 x 100 g4 rest int. = 10 sec; Get times for 100’s for best average; check 10 sec HR after last

4 x 50 @ 2:00 REC