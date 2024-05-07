Florida High School State Champion Maeve Eckerman Verbally Commits to Georgia (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

It will be an SEC rivalry in the Eckerman house in fall of 2025 after Maeve Eckerman verbally committed to the University of Georgia. Maeve is the younger sister of Max Eckerman, who just finished his freshman season at LSU.

Maeve Eckerman trains with the Sarasota Sharks as part of one of the best junior girls training groups in the country. That group includes one of the world’s best swimmers Canadian Summer McIntosh and US Junior National Teamers Michaela Mattes, Lolly Milbaum, and Addison Sauickie.

Eckerman herself was the 2022 Florida High School 4A (big public schools) State Champion in the 100 yard backstroke in fall 2022 for Venice High School, touching in 54.65 as just a sophomore. This year, as a junior, she finished 3rd in the 100 back and 4th in the 200 free at that meet.

Eckerman, like the training group above, is a good middle-distance swimmer, specializing in the 200 yard races.

Best Times in Yards:

100 free – 49.91

200 free – 1:47.87

100 back – 54.30

200 back – 1:56.84

100 fly – 55.98

200 fly – 2:00.03

200 IM – 2:00.34

The Georgia women finished 5th at the 2024 SEC Championships and 13th at the 2024 NCAA Championships. The program has historically excelled in 200 yard events, Eckerman’s specialty, but is badly in need of some rebuilding of depth in this class of 2025.

All six of the program’s individual scorers at the 2024 NCAA Championship meet will have graduated by the time Eckerman arrives. Four of those, including leading scorer and 1650 free champion Abby McCulloh, are rising seniors for next season.

The Bulldogs are putting that freed-up scholarship money to good use. In addition to at least five joining the program in fall 2024, the Bulldogs have at least 11 athletes committed for fall 2025.

Bulldogs Class of 2025 so far:

Maeve Eckerman (Florida)

Kennedi Dobson (Pennsylvania)

Emily Hamill (Pennsylvania)

Elizabeth Nawrocki (Illinois)

Izzy Beu (Illinois)

Clarke Neace (North Carolina)

Marin Clem (Texas)

Kylie McMurray (New Jersey)

Hayden Hollingsworth (Ohio)

Mia Jeltema (North Carolina)

Hailey Dopson (Georgia)

Her older brother Max didn’t make LSU’s roster for the 2024 SEC Championships as a freshman, but did have some success. He improved his best time in the 100 breaststroke by seven-tenths to land at 56.17.

Maeve Eckerman was a 2022 USA Swimming Scholastic All-American.