Ilya Kharun Scratches 50 Free Final on Day 6 of Canadian Olympic Trials

A day after securing his spot for the 2024 Canadian Olympic Team, 19-year-old Ilya Kharun decided to skip the final in

Kharun was 6th in prelims of the event in 22.78, .12 seconds slower than he swam at the Pro Swim Series meet in April, but has withdrawn from the final. He has the 100 fly, one of his primary events, remaining for Saturday. Kharun is the #2 seed in that race behind Josh Liendo with a target time of 51.67 to make the Olympic Team.

That means veteran Owen Guyn, 27, moves into the A-final. He was 11th in prelims in 23.11 in his only event of the meet.

Guyn has been as fast as 22.61 in the event, a swim that came in 2022. This is his first Olympic Trials meet.

The crowd will be chasing Josh Liendo in finals. Liendo swam an Olympic Qualifying Time of 21.72 in heats. The next-best were Yuri Kisil (22.11) and Edouard Fullum-Huot (22.25), who were well-ahead of the field. The Olympic Qualifying Time is 22.11.

All other A-Finals remain intact for the penultimate finals session of the meet on Saturday evening.

