Ryan Held Wins 50 Free, Swims 22.15 in Prelims

2024 Sun Devil Open

May 17-19, 2024

Tempe, Arizona

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 Sun Devil Open”

With most of Arizona State’s pros and collegiate stars are training with the program’s former head coach at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado, or racing at the Canadian Olympic Trials, a handful are racing in their home pool this weekend.

The meet, which is not officially part of the USA Swimming Club Excellence Series that is officially the meets in Austin, Irvine, and Atlanta, lacked some of the sizzle on day 1 that we’ve seen from elsewhere across the country.

Among the highlights was a 22.15 in the 50 free in prelims from pro Ryan Held. That’s slower than he was last month in San Antonio (21.68), but is faster than he was in Westmont or Knoxville at his first two meets of the season. He was a touch off that time in finals, finishing 1st in 22.33.

His training partner and fellow US National Teamer Jonny Kulow was 2nd in 22.34 and Jack Dolan was 3rd in 22.49. Kulow swam 21.89 in San Antonio and Dolan swam 22.12, so the Sun Devil sprint crew seems to be in a heavier training load than they were for that meet a month ago – which makes sense given that they’re racing at home.

18-year-old August Vetsch from Neptune Swimming was 5th in that final in 22.76 which slides him under the Olympic Trials standard of 22.79. That’s a second event for him to race in Indianapolis along with the 100 fly where he hit a Trials cut last summer.

The session was dominated by swimmers with Sun Devil ties. Australian Charli Brown, one of the bright spots for the women’s varsity at Arizona State during this season, swam 4:16.10, which is her best time by .03 seconds. Her previous best was done at this meet last season.

15-year-old Paige Downey finished 2nd in 4:16.81, which knocks a tenth of a second off her best time from March.

Other Winners and Notable Results