Ilya Kharun Says He’s Coming for Leon Marchand in the 200 Fly After Trials Win

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

After securing his spot on the Canadian Olympic Team on Friday evening in Toronto, 19-year-old Ilya Kharun was oozing with confidence in the Pan Am Sports Centre.

The CBC’s lead Olympic correspondent Devin Heroux asked Kharun how much more Canadians can expect from him in the 200 fly in Paris.

His answer: “A lot more. I’m going for top three. And more. To beat Leon Marchand. I’m coming.”

Kharun, who grew up and trains in the United States, finished in 1:54.41, which is about six-tenths shy of his Canadian Record of 1:53.82 done at last year’s World Championships.

Kharun finished tied-for-4th in the 200 fly at those World Championships at just 18-years old. In his comments, Kharun mentions French swimmer Leon Marchand, who won the 2023 World Championship in 1:52.43 – 1.4 seconds ahead of Kharun. Marchand also won titles in the 200 IM and 400 IM at that meet, including breaking Michael Phelps’ last remaining World Record in the latter race.

Marchand and Kharun were teammates at Arizona State last year as part of the program’s first-ever NCAA team title. Marchand turned pro at the conclusion of the season and is expected to follow coach Bob Bowman to Austin while Kharun did not enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and appears to be staying at Arizona State.

Facts
16 minutes ago

Ilya “Jimmy Butler” Kharun

1
0
Reply
etsan
19 minutes ago

<insert popcorn emoji>

1
0
Reply
anonymous
21 minutes ago

He won’t get past Noe Ponti.

0
0
Reply
Greg P
46 minutes ago

Cool.

You won’t beat Marchand if you don’t have the ambition.

8
-2
Reply
SwimmerGuy
1 hour ago

Kinda crazy to think back when he was selected for the US national time. That was when he found out he wasnt an American citizen. And now he is a stud!
Was that really that long ago?

5
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  SwimmerGuy
1 hour ago

He’s also now an American citizen 😆

10
0
Reply
Khachaturian
1 hour ago

He’s doing what?!?! For Leon?!

16
-2
Reply
Tanner
Reply to  Khachaturian
1 hour ago

😄😄😄😄

1
0
Reply
Greg P
Reply to  Khachaturian
49 minutes ago

He’s coming.

In a 3 some.

2
-1
Reply
Bobthebuilderrocks
1 hour ago

I don’t even think he medals at the Games.

7
-13
Reply
Comet16
Reply to  Bobthebuilderrocks
1 hour ago

Top 5-6

1
-4
Reply

