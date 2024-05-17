Ilya Kharun Says He’s Coming for Leon Marchand in the 200 Fly After Trials Win

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

After securing his spot on the Canadian Olympic Team on Friday evening in Toronto, 19-year-old Ilya Kharun was oozing with confidence in the Pan Am Sports Centre.

The CBC’s lead Olympic correspondent Devin Heroux asked Kharun how much more Canadians can expect from him in the 200 fly in Paris.

His answer: “A lot more. I’m going for top three. And more. To beat Leon Marchand. I’m coming.”

Kharun, who grew up and trains in the United States, finished in 1:54.41, which is about six-tenths shy of his Canadian Record of 1:53.82 done at last year’s World Championships.

Kharun finished tied-for-4th in the 200 fly at those World Championships at just 18-years old. In his comments, Kharun mentions French swimmer Leon Marchand, who won the 2023 World Championship in 1:52.43 – 1.4 seconds ahead of Kharun. Marchand also won titles in the 200 IM and 400 IM at that meet, including breaking Michael Phelps’ last remaining World Record in the latter race.

Marchand and Kharun were teammates at Arizona State last year as part of the program’s first-ever NCAA team title. Marchand turned pro at the conclusion of the season and is expected to follow coach Bob Bowman to Austin while Kharun did not enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and appears to be staying at Arizona State.