2024 Nevada 4A HS State: Vannah Powers Doral Red Rock Girls, Tellier Aids Sierra Vista Boys

2024 NIAA 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships

May 16th, 2024 (Swimming)

Pavilion Center Pool (Swimming)

Las Vegas, NV (PDT)

Timed Finals

SCY (25y)

The 2024 NIAA Nevada High School State Swimming and Diving Championships have kicked off, with swimming action happening at the Pavilion Center Pool in Las Vegas, NV. The series is split up into three classes: 3A (and under), 4A, and 5A, which did not begin until 2022 following two cancelled state meets in 2020 and 2021 from the COVID-19 pandemic. To qualify for each class’ respective state meet, the top four finishers from each individual/relay event move on from each class’ two regional championships.

The 4A finals session concluded on Thursday, with all three classes (3A/4A/5A) contesting their 1-meter diving competition at UNLV on Friday. Saturday morning will showcase class 3A’s finals while the evening will sound off the 5A finals.

At Thursday’s 4A state finals, the Doral Red Rock dominated for the girls team title over runner-up Southeast Career Tech. Meanwhile, the Sierra Vista boys also commanded a lead for their title over Basic High School.

4A Girls Team Scores

Doral Red Rock, 102 Southeast Career Tech, 63 Durango, 49 Foothill, 47 Cimarron-Memorial, 46

4A Boys Team Scores

Sierra Vista, 105 Basic, 87 Doral Red Rock, 71 Legacy, 61 Green Valley, 45

Girls Finals Highlights

Powering the Doral Red Rock girls to the 2024 team title was their 3-for-3 relay sweep. Emery Vannah crushed a 30.54 on the breaststroke leg to propel their first relay win, the 200 medley relay (1:58.10). Following Foothill’s Italia Ingle flying to 26.06 on the butterfly leg, Durango’s Lauren Taylor made a freestyle comeback for her relay to place second over Foothill, 2:07.32 to 2:08.49.

After winning the 100 free at 2023 state, Vannah was back to overwhelmingly win the 200 free at 1:54.03, way ahead of runner-up Maryliam Reyes of Mojave (2:07.98) and Doral Red Rock teammate Evey Lum (2:15.16).

Lum and Vannah were back for Doral Red Rock in the 200 free relay, with Vannah anchoring in 23.26 to aid their relay winning time of 1:48.82. Also anchoring sub-24 was Arianna DeLuna, putting down a 23.67 to contribute to Durango’s runner-up time of 1:49.42. Lum was also member of the winning 400 free relay for Doral Red Rock (4:15.20), featuring EJ Wegner‘s 55.01 anchor. It was Spring Valley who took second place at 4:21.84, just ahead of Southeast Career Tech (4:23.38).

Shortly after the 200 free relay, Vannah took on a second 4A title in the 100 back, touching in at 57.78. After swimming neck-and-neck the whole race, Cheyenne’s Roxanne Guimary touched out Durango’s DeLuna by 0.03s for second place, 1:04.02 to 1:04.05.

Foothill’s Ingle was another double 4A state champion. She first won the 200 IM, following her blazing fly leg on the medley relay, at 2:11.17, ahead of Doral Red Rock’s Wegner (2:14.44) and Cheyenne’s Guielsie Borbon (2:17.78). Ingle then dominated the 100 fly at 57.85, with Durango’s DeLuna taking second at 1:00.81. Cheyenne’s Borbon later won the 500 free at 5:15.10, with Mojave’s Reyes grabbing another runner-up finish at 5:37.73.

Green Valley’s Isabella Aiello was the double freestyle sprint 4A state champion, joining Ingle and Vannah in winning two titles each. Aiello first won the 50 free at 24.88, with Cimarron-Memorial’s Delaney Johns taking second at 25.65. Aiello then won the 100 free at 53.54, with Doral Red Rock’s Wegner taking another second-place finish at 54.75. In the 100 breast, Cimarron Memorial’s Johns clinched her own 4A state title at 1:06.01.

All Girls 2024 NIAA 4A Swimming Champions

Girls 200 Medley Relay: Doral Red Rock, 1:58.10

Girls 200 Free: Emery Vannah (Doral Red Rock), 1:54.03

Girls 200 IM: Italia Ingle (Foothill), 2:11.17

Girls 50 Free: Isabella Aiello (Green Valley), 24.88

Girls 100 Fly: Italia Ingle (Foothill), 57.85

Girls 100 Free: Isabella Aiello (Green Valley), 53.54

Girls 500 Free: Guielsie Borbon (Cheyenne), 5:15.10

(Cheyenne), 5:15.10 Girls 200 Free Relay: Doral Red Rock, 1:48.82

Girls 100 Back: Emery Vannah (Doral Red Rock), 57.78

Girls 100 Breast: Delaney Johns (Cimarron-Memorial), 1:06.01

(Cimarron-Memorial), 1:06.01 Girls 400 Free Relay: Doral Red Rock, 4:15.20

Boys Finals Highlights

Sierra Vista’s team win was aided by Hayden Tellier‘s accomplishment of not only two 4A titles, but defending both of those state titles from last year. Tellier first won the 200 IM at 1:57.89, but not without a big 25.48 freestyle closer from Bonanza’s Jaydon Castro, settling for a tough second place at 1:57.91. Tellier then also had a close race in the 100 fly, touching out Legacy’s Bam Silvestre by 0.02s, 51.31 to 51.33. Castro took third in 53.29 while Doral Red Rock’s Maksim Nazarov took fourth at 53.49.

Nazarov later won the 100 back at 52.32, ahead of aonother Sierra Vista swimmer, Victor Mirchev (55.32). Earlier in the meet, Mirchev defended his 100 free 4A state title, winning at 49.09. Legacy’s Andrei Fajardo took second place at 50.91.

Tellier and Mirchev then hopped into the winning 200 free relay for Sierra Vista at 1:33.63, with both swimmers nailing 22.7’s on their legs.

Basic’s Andrew Cooper was also a double 4A champion, defending both of his 2023 state titles. In the 200 free, Cooper dropped 1:42.37 to win. Taking second place was Legacy’s Silvestre (1:50.69), touching out Silverado’s Daniel Barlow (1:51.09). Then in the 500 free, Cooper easily won at 4:36.44, much faster than his 2023 winning time of 4:39.02. More than 30 seconds after Cooper touched the wall, Foothill’s Afonso Campanico finished second at 5:12.88 with Sierra Vista’s Brecken Jaeger in third at 5:15.21.

Doral Red Rock’s Kristian Cholakov also defended his 2023 4A state title in the 100 breast this year at 1:00.27, a hair faster than last year’s 1:00.50 top mark. Legacy’s Fajardo touched out Green Valley’s Nathan Jobin for second, 1:04.54 to 1:04.78. Earlier in the 50 free, it was Jobin who touched out Chaparral’s Joshua Masakha for the win, 22.79 to 22.99.

Despite the team finishing third overall, Nazarov, Cholakov, and brothers Isaac Vannah and Parker Vannah gave Doral Red Rock two relay wins. They first won the 200 medley relay at 1:43.83, with Nazarov leading off in 24.38 on backstroke and Cholakov splitting 28.16 in breaststroke. Sierra Vista (1:44.93) and Legacy (1:47.43) finished second and third respectively, both powered by sub-24 fly legs from Sierra Vista’s Tellier (23.90) and Legacy’s Silvestre (23.08).

They then won the 400 free relay at 3:33.04, with Nazarov’s 51.50 lead-off and Cholakov’s 51.66 split giving Doral Red Rock a 17-second winning margin. Placing second was Sierra Vista (3:49.13), featuring 500 free runner-up Jaeger.

All Boys 2024 NIAA 4A Swimming Champions