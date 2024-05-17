Penny Oleksiak Swims Fastest 100 Free Since June 2022 (53.66), Just 0.05 Off Olympic ‘A’ Cut

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

WOMEN’S 100 FREE– FINAL

World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)

Canadian Record: 52.59 – Penny Oleksiak (2016)

(2016) 2021 Champion: Penny Oleksiak – 52.89

– 52.89 OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 53.61/53.88

Top 10:

On Friday, 2016 Olympic champion Penny Oleksiak swam her fastest 100 freestyle race since June 2022, clocking a time of 53.66 to win the event at the 2024 Canadian Olympic trials. The last time she went under 54 seconds was at the 2022 World Championships in June 2022, when she went a time of 52.98 to finish fourth in the individual 100 free final.

PENNY OLEKSIAK FOR THE WIN She posts a 53.66 in the 100m freestyle. Her fastest time in two years. It’s not under the Olympic qualifying standard but good enough for a relay spot in the 4x100m. pic.twitter.com/Nnb2Yi6zDl — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) May 17, 2024

Although Oleksiak punched her ticket to swim on Canada’s 4×100 freestyle relay at the Paris Olympics with her time, she missed the Olympic Automatic qualifying time of 53.61 by just 0.05 seconds. Her near-miss means she may not be able to swim the 100 free individually at the Paris. World Aquatics announced May 8 that due to a smaller quota of swimmers at the Games compared to previous years, it is possible that athletes with Olympic Consideration times would not qualify for Olympic events, as they are the lowest priority of swimmers behind those with AQTs, relay swimmers, and Universality swimmers.

No World Aquatics rule has stated that relay swimmers are allowed to compete in individual events, though SwimSwam has reached out to clarify.

Canadian trials is just Oleksiak’s third swimming competition since May 2023. She spent the majority of last year rehabbing her left knee and dealing with a left shoulder injury, missing the 2023 World Championships.

“It feels like I’m making my own decisions for once,” Oleksiak told CBC in April. “I’m really happy with where I’m at right now and what I’m trying to do is going to be transcending the sport. Right now I’m content with where I’m at with my life and what I’ve accomplished and what I want to do in the future. I want to go to the Olympics and have a long career.”

At the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Oleksiak finished fourth overall in the 100 free with a time of 52.59, setting a Canadian record.