Kharun, Tierney, Wog, Pickrem Book Spots in Individual Events for Paris (Day 5 Qualifiers)

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

Ilya Kharun blasted the third-fastest 200 butterfly in the world this season at 1:54.41, punching his ticket to his first Olympics this summer. After his Canadian Trials victory, the confident 19-year-old NCAA champion set his target for Paris.

“I’m going for top 3 — and more,” Kharun told CBC reporter Devon Heroux. “To beat Leon Marchand. I’m coming.”

Kharun’s winning time on Friday night was within a second of his Canadian record of 1:53.82 from last summer, when he tied for 4th place at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. He reached the wall more than a second under the Olympic qualifying time of 155.78 and more than four seconds ahead of runner-up finisher Kevin Zhang (1:59.14).

Kharun would have won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 with his time on Friday evening. He ranks 3rd in the world this season behind Tomoru Honda (1:53.15) and Genki Terakado (1:54.07). The dual citizen is coming off a successful freshman campaign at Arizona State, where he and Marchand led the Sun Devils to their first-ever national title in March.

Kharun was one of four Canadians who booked their spots swimming individual events in Paris on Friday night. Blake Tierney won the 200 backstroke with a Canadian record of 1:56.74 while both Sydney Pickrem (2:23.79) and Kelsey Wog (2:23.80) snuck under the Olympic ‘A’ cut (2:23.91) in the 200 breaststroke. It will be the first Olympics for Tierney, the second for Wog, and the third for Pickrem.

Canada’s most decorated Olympian, Rio 2016 champion Penny Oleksiak, missed the Olympic qualifying time by just .05 seconds en route to her 100 free victory in 53.66. However, she still punched her ticket to Paris as a member of Canada’s 4×100 free relay team along with Mary-Sophie Harvey (53.71), Brooklyn Douthwright (54.33), and Taylor Ruck (54.47). It will be the third Olympics for Oleksiak at just 23 years old.

Here’s a reminder of how selection to the 2024 Canadian Olympic team works:

CANADIAN OLYMPIC SELECTION PRIORITIES:

Priority One: The first and second placed swimmers in the ‘A’ final who earn the Olympic Qualifying Time (OQT)

Editor’s note: Swimming Canada updated the selection criteria on April 15. The priorities below reflect the updated criteria.

PRIORITY 1 SWIMS THRU DAY 5 (OLYMPIC A CUTS, TOP 2):

PRIORITY 2 SWIMS THRU DAY 5 (FREE RELAY TOP 4S AND MEDLEY RELAY TOP 1S):

PRIORITY 3 SWIMS THRU DAY 5: (OLYMPIC “A” CUTS AT OTHER MEETS + TOP 2 AT TRIALS):

Ella Jansen — women’s 400 IM (4:38.88)

PRIORITY 4 SWIMS THRU DAY 5: (OLYMPIC “B” TIMES + EVENT WINNER – UNLIKELY TO BE INVITED):

Penny Oleksiak — women’s 100 freestyle (53.66)

PRIORITY 5 SWIMS THRU DAY 5 (EXTRA RELAY SWIMMERS):

To be announced

SWIMMERS WITH OLYMPIC A/B CUTS WHO DIDN’T PLACE HIGH ENOUGH:

A cuts:

Rebecca Smith – women’s 100 fly (57.89) (3rd place finisher)

Taylor Ruck — women’s 100 backstroke (59.78) (3rd place finisher)

B cuts: