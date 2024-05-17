2024 Speedo Atlanta Classic: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 SPEEDO ATLANTA CLASSIC DRIVEN BY JIM ELLIS CADILLAC

Day 3 Finals Heat Sheets

Happy Friday everyone and welcome in to the third night of finals at the 2024 Speedo Atlanta Classic. There have been plentry of fast swims through 2.5 days of racing as we’ve seen new national records and word-rankings times swum. It’s a short session tonight with only three events: 200 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 400 IM, and 100 fly on tap but based on the last two days, more fast swimming is surely in store.

That effort kicks off in the women’s 200 freestyle. Katie Ledecky is the top seed after nearly cracking 1:58 in prelims (1:58.09). She’s shown that she’s on a strong in-season form at this meet after a world-leading 1500 freestyle and tying for third-fastest in the 400 freestyle. She’s got some Gator teammates in the pool as well: Isabel Ivey (3rd, 1:59.52) and Bella Sims (7th, 2:01.48) will likely feature in the race for second along with Madi Mintenko and Camille Spink.

The men’s 200 freestyle will be the first swim of a 200 freestyle/100 butterfly double for Caeleb Dressel. Dressel is sitting back in 7th after prelims (1:49.08), while Tomas Koski locked down lane 4 with a lifetime best 1:46.43. Jorge Iga and Kieran Smith, who both picked up silvers last night, will be on either side of Koski as they look to upgrade to a win.

Phoebe Bacon looks in full control of the women’s 200 backstroke. She was the lone swimmer under 2:10 this morning, clocking 2:09.33, over two seconds ahead of second place qualifier Josephine Fuller (2:11.44). Fuller’s got a double of her own tonight: she’s the 2nd seed here and 1st in the 100 butterfly. Bacon swam a season-best 2:07.24 at the San Antonio Pro Series, so look for her to chase that tonight. Similarly, Emma Weyant dominated the women’s 400 IM prelims. She posted the fastest time of the morning in 4:42.28, 8.67 seconds ahead of her teammate Zoe Dixon.

To close the session, Dressel will take on his second race of the evening and go head to head with Youssef Ramadan in the 100 butterfly. Ramadan earned lane 4 with a 51.92, while Dressel touched in 52.17 for the second fastest qualifying time.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — Final

Olympic A Standard: 1:57.26

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 2:00.89

Top 10:

The Gators picked up right where they left off; after sweeping the men’s 400 freestyle podium to close Day 2 finals, they’ve gotten Day 3 started with a women’s 200 freestyle sweep.

Katie Ledecky picked up her third win of the meet, adding to her 400/1500 freestyle wins. She led the race from wire to wire, splitting 27.30/28.99/29.73/29.69 en route to a winning time of 1:55.71. That’s .74 seconds off her season-best 1:54.97 done at the San Antonio Pro Series.

Isabel Ivey maintained second place the whole race, speeding to a new personal best of 1:58.19. That’s her first best time in this event since 2016, when she swam 1:58.94 at Junior Pan Pacs. She blew past that mark here in Atlanta, dropping .75 seconds.

Bella Sims held onto third for the whole race, moving up from her 7th spot after prelims. Unlike in yesterday’s 400 freestyle, she was able to hold off Madi Mintenko‘s late push and get her hand on the wall ahead of her in 1:58.43.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — Final

Olympic A Standard: 1:46.26

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 1:49.99

Top 10:

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — Final

Olympic A Standard: 2:10.39

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 2:13.59

Top 10:

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — Final

Olympic A Standard: 1:57.50

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 2:01.69

Top 10:

WOMEN’S 400 IM — Final

Olympic A Standard: 4:38.53

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 4:49.89

Top 10:

MEN’S 400 IM — Final

Olympic A Standard: 4:12.50

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 4:25.19

Top 10:

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY — Final

Olympic A Standard: 57.92

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 1:00.19

Top 10:

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY — Final

Olympic A Standard: 51.67

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 53.59

Top 10: