2024 Speedo Atlanta Classic: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2024 SPEEDO ATLANTA CLASSIC DRIVEN BY JIM ELLIS CADILLAC

The final prelims session of the 2024 Atlanta Classic will feature the heats of the women’s and men’s 100 back, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 50 free. The timed finals of the 800 free will also be contested, with the fastest-seeded heats swimming with tonight’s finals.

In the women’s 100 back, last night’s 200 back champ Phoebe Bacon of Wisconsin holds the top seed over 100 fly champ, Josephine Fuller of Tennessee. Aidan Stoffle of Auburn takes the men’s 100 back top seed, leading over 200 back champ Jack Aikins of Virginia and Poland’s Kacper Stokowski of NC State. Ireland’s Mona McSharry of Tennessee holds the women’s 200 breast top seed following her 100 breast win earlier this meet. Meanwhile, Lithuania’s Aleksas Savickas of Florida leads an internationally-packed men’s 200 breast.

Into the women’s 200 IM, Bacon and Fuller are scheduled to swim side-by-side in the last heat, with Florida’s Izzy Ivey also a big finals contender. Florida freestyler Kieran Smith comes in as the top men’s 200 IM prelims seed, looking to add another win to his 200 free victory last night. Erika Connolly of Tennessee holds another prelims top seed in the 50 free, but will have Catie DeLoof trailing behind her after stealing the 100 free win over Connolly in Thursday finals. Florida’s Caeleb Dressel is then set to headline the men’s 50 free, tied with training mate Alberto Mestre of Venezuela for the top seed.

Livestream:

Women’s 100 Backstroke — PRELIMS

FINA Olympic A Standard: 59.99

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 1:01.89

Top 10 Qualifiers:

Phoebe Bacon (WISC), 1:00.00 Catherine Choate (FLOR), 1:01.21 Josephine Fuller (UN), 1:01.32 Carmer Weiler Sastre (VT), 1:01.43 Caroline Bentz (NCAP), 1:01.65 Lilla Bognar (TG), 1:01.70 Micayla Cronk (FLOR), 1:02.35 Eboni McCarty (ABSC), 1:02.40 Cadence Vincent (BAMA), 1:02.44 Ella Menear (BAMA), 1:02.47

Men’s 100 Backstroke — PRELIMS

FINA Olympic A Standard: 53.71

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 55.69

Women’s 200 Breaststroke — PRELIMS

FINA Olympic A Standard: 2:23.91

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 2:31.69

Men’s 200 Breaststroke — PRELIMS

FINA Olympic A Standard: 2:09.68

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 2:15.99

Women’s 200 IM — PRELIMS

FINA Olympic A Standard: 2:11.47

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 2:16.09

Men’s 200 IM — PRELIMS

FINA Olympic A Standard: 1:57.94

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 2:03.49

Women’s 50 Freestyle — PRELIMS

FINA Olympic A Standard: 24.70

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 25.69

Men’s 50 Freestyle — PRELIMS