2024 German Swimming Championships Represent Last-Chance Olympic Qualification Opportunity

2024 GERMAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)
- Thursday, April 25th – Sunday, April 28th
- Berlin, Germany
- LCM (50m)
- German Olympic Selection Policy
- Entries
The 2024 German Swimming Championships are nearly upon us with action kicking off tomorrow, Thursday, April 25th. The 4-day competition represents a last-chance opportunity for German swimmers to qualify for this summer’s Olympic Games, while slots for June’s European Championships and July’s European Junior Championships are also on the line.
According to the German Swimming Federation’s selection policy for Paris 2024, the following prioritization process for individual events will be in play:
- Priority #1 – Athletes who achieve a top 4 placement and the Olympic Qualification Time at the 2023 World Championships
- Priority #2 – Athletes who achieve a top 4 placement and the Olympic Qualification Time at the 2024 World Championships
- Priority #3 – Athletes who achieve an Olympic Qualification Time during the national qualification period (April 1-28)
Based on this criteria, the following swimmers have met the OQT in the respective events, with those in bold having already firmly qualified for Paris 2024 based on the 2023 or 2024 World Championships results.
|Women
|Route
|Men
|24.70
|50m freestyle
|21.96
|53.61
|100m freestyle
|48.34
Josha Salchow 47.85
|1:57.26
|200m freestyle
|1:46.26
Lukas Märtens
Rafael Miroslaw 1:45.84
|4:07.90
Isabel Gose
Leonie Märtens 4:07.69
|400m freestyle
|3:46.78
Lukas Märtens
Oliver Klemet 3:42.81
|8:26.71
Isabel Gose
|800m freestyle
|7:51.65
Sven Schwarz
Oliver Klemet 7:46.03
Florian Wellbrock 7:48.17
|16:09.09
Isabel Gose
Leonie Märtens 16:02.99
|1500m freestyle
|15:00.99
Florian Wellbrock
Sven Schwarz 14:47.89
|1:06.79
|100m breaststroke
|59.49
Melvin Imoudu 59.07
Lucas Matzerath 59.30
|2:23.91
|200m breaststroke
|2:09.68
|59.99
|100m backstroke
|53.74
Ole Braunschweig 53.48
|2:10.30
|200m backstroke
|1:57.50
Lukas Märtens 1:56.18
|57.92
Angelina Köhler
|100m butterfly
|51.67
|2:08.43
|200m butterfly
|1:55.78
|2:11.47
|200m medley
|1:57.94
|4:38.53
|400m medley
|4:12.50
Cedric Büssing 4:12.33
Key Entries
- Angelina Koehler – 100m/200m fly
- Isabel Gose – 200m/400m/800m/1500m free
- Leonie Martens – 200m/400m/800m/1500m free
- Nele Schulze – 50m/100m/200m free
- Nina Holt – 50m/100m/200m free
- Lukas Martens – 100m/200m/400m free, 200m back
- Florian Wellbrock – 400m/800m/1500m free
- Oliver Klemet – 200m/400m/800m/1500m free
- Lucas Matzerath – 50m/100m breast
- Josha Salchow – 50m/100m/200m free, 100m fly
- Luca Armbruster – 100m free, 50m/100m fly
- Ole Braunschweig – 50m/100m back, 50m back
- Ramon Klenz – 50m free, 50m/100m/200m fly, 200m IM