2024 German Swimming Championships Represent Last-Chance Olympic Qualification Opportunity

2024 GERMAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)

Thursday, April 25th – Sunday, April 28th

Berlin, Germany

LCM (50m)

German Olympic Selection Policy

Entries

The 2024 German Swimming Championships are nearly upon us with action kicking off tomorrow, Thursday, April 25th. The 4-day competition represents a last-chance opportunity for German swimmers to qualify for this summer’s Olympic Games, while slots for June’s European Championships and July’s European Junior Championships are also on the line.

According to the German Swimming Federation’s selection policy for Paris 2024, the following prioritization process for individual events will be in play:

Priority #1 – Athletes who achieve a top 4 placement and the Olympic Qualification Time at the 2023 World Championships

Priority #2 – Athletes who achieve a top 4 placement and the Olympic Qualification Time at the 2024 World Championships

Priority #3 – Athletes who achieve an Olympic Qualification Time during the national qualification period (April 1-28)

Based on this criteria, the following swimmers have met the OQT in the respective events, with those in bold having already firmly qualified for Paris 2024 based on the 2023 or 2024 World Championships results.

Women Route Men 24.70 50m freestyle 21.96 53.61 100m freestyle 48.34

Josha Salchow 47.85 1:57.26 200m freestyle 1:46.26

Lukas Märtens

Rafael Miroslaw 1:45.84 4:07.90

Isabel Gose

Leonie Märtens 4:07.69 400m freestyle 3:46.78

Lukas Märtens

Oliver Klemet 3:42.81 8:26.71

Isabel Gose 800m freestyle 7:51.65

Sven Schwarz

Oliver Klemet 7:46.03

Florian Wellbrock 7:48.17 16:09.09

Isabel Gose

Leonie Märtens 16:02.99 1500m freestyle 15:00.99

Florian Wellbrock

Sven Schwarz 14:47.89 1:06.79 100m breaststroke 59.49

Melvin Imoudu 59.07

Lucas Matzerath 59.30 2:23.91 200m breaststroke 2:09.68 59.99 100m backstroke 53.74

Ole Braunschweig 53.48 2:10.30 200m backstroke 1:57.50

Lukas Märtens 1:56.18 57.92

Angelina Köhler 100m butterfly 51.67 2:08.43 200m butterfly 1:55.78 2:11.47 200m medley 1:57.94 4:38.53 400m medley 4:12.50

Cedric Büssing 4:12.33

Key Entries