A Review Of 11-Yr-Old Yu Zidi’s Results At 2024 Chinese Nationals

2024 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, April 19th – Sunday, April 27th
- Shenzhen, China
- LCM (50m)
- SwimSwam Preview
- Day 1 Recap/Day 2 Recap/Day 3 Recap/Day 4 Recap/Day 5 Recap/Day 6 Recap/Day 7 Recap/Day 8 Recap/Day 9 Recap
- Results
- Livestream
With the penultimate day of action unfolding tonight at the 2024 Chinese National Swimming Championships we’re taking stock of some of the most impressive performances put up at the Olympic-qualifying competition.
Although most headlines involved powerhouse senior athletes Pan Zhanle, Zhang Yufei and Qin Haiyang, we kept our eyes on an 11-year-old female named Yu Zidi.
We already reported how Yu turned in 2 eye-catching swims in the 400m IM and 400m free. The young budding star turned in times of 4:40.97 and 4:10.73, respectively, to put her name on the map of ones to watch.
But the 11-year-old was in the water several times outside of those 2 performances taking on a hefty schedule which totaled a massive 10 events.
Yu wound up nailing personal bests in 9 of these races, wreaking havoc on multiple distances.
We’ve listed them below with where she would rank among all-time American 11-12-year-old girls just as a point of comparison.
11-Yr-Old Yu Zidi‘s Performances at the 2024 Chinese National Championships
- 50m free – 26.41, #3
- 100m free – 56.32, #1
- 200m free -2:00.32, #1
- 400m free – 4:10.73, #1
- 800m free – 8:45.47, #1
- 1500m free – 16:46.40, #1
- 100 back – 1:05.06, #12
- 100m breast – 1:14.41, #30
- 200m fly – 2:14.04, #1
- 400m IM – 4:40.97, #1
The South China Morning Post reports that ‘Yu was born in Baoding, Hebei province in October 2012. When she was nine years old, she was scouted at a swimming meet and offered the chance to move to neighbouring city Hengshui so that she could train at Club Swimming and join the provincial team.’
“Yu Zidi came to the club in December 2021 for the Hebei Provincial Swimming Training programme,” a spokesman for Club Swimming said.
“The club regularly undertakes training sessions for Hebei’s young swimmers and selects talents from these sessions.’ (SCMP)
China’s Project Mcintosh
Time will tell but it seems highly implausible that these times could be accurate for an 11-yr old female regardless of circumstances (training center, early identification, etc.).
Yu Zidi’s best time in the 100 BK is 1:04.17 from last year. Her 100 BK at this meet was swum right after her 400 IM. Her 100 FR was swum right after her 1500 FR as well. Other Chinese age group stars faster than USA NAGs are Lu Xinchen (F, age 12-13), who swam 1:01.33 in the 100 BK and Gong Zhengqi (F, age 14), who swam 58.48 in the 100 FL.
Joining a national training center as a 9 year old? Yeah she’s cooked 😭
She’s gonna be the best swimmer in the world in 3 years and out of the sport in 4.
Happens a lot with China, its genetics, especially females. As they get older their body accumulates more fat and their hips widen which become detrimental to athletic performance and they will just disappear. Didn’t a 12 year old Chinese girl go 53 in the 100 Free a couple of years ago? She’s not exactly improved well.
I don’t want to be a hater but these times are borderline unbelievable for an 11 year old girl. Genuinely insane
I am not a hater also. I hope the best for the girl and the Chinese team.