Germany’s Lukas Maertens Blasts 1:44.14 200 Free, #7 Performer All-Time (Video)

2024 GERMAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)
- Thursday, April 25th – Sunday, April 28th
- Berlin, Germany
- LCM (50m)
After his monstrous time of 1:44.89 in the heat of the men’s 200m freestyle at these 2024 German Championships, all eyes were on 22-year-old Lukas Maertens to see what he would produce in tonight’s final.
The 2024 World Championships finalist did not disappoint, blasting a big lifetime best of 1:44.14 en route to claiming the gold.
As he did in the morning, Maertens put an insurmountable distance between himself and the field, with the next-closest finisher represented by Danny Schmidt who touched over 4 seconds later in 1:48.61. Rounding out the podium was Philipp Peschke who bagged bronze in 1:49.00.
In tonight’s stellar outing, Maertens opened in a blistering 50.71 and brought it home in 53.43 to put up the fastest time of his career.
Entering these championships his lifetime best rested at the 1:44.79, a time registered as lead-off on the German men’s 4x200m free which placed 7th at the 2023 World Championships.
Prior to tonight’s swim, Maertens had already sealed his spot on the German Olympic roster in this 200m free event, courtesy of the 1:45.33 he produced for 4th place at this year’s World Championships in Doha.
|Maertens’ 1:44.14 PB
|Maertens’ 1:44.89 Heats Swim
|Maertens’ 1:44.79 Previous PB
|50.71
|50.85
|50.90
|53.43
|54.04
|53.89
Maertens’ effort checks the German in as the 7th-quickest men’s 200m free performer in history and ranks him #1 in the world this season, bumping 20-year-old South Korean World Championships gold medalist Hwang Sunwoo.
Top 10 Men’s LCM 200 Freestyle Performers All-Time
- Paul Biedermann (GER) – 1:42.00, 2009
- Michael Phelps (USA) – 1:42.96, 2022
- David Popovici (ROU) – 1:42.97, 2022
- Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 1:43.14, 2012
- Danila Izotov (RUS) – 1:43.90, 2009
- Ian Thorpe (AUS) – 1:44.06, 2001
- Lukas Maertens (GER) – 1:44.14, 2024
- Tom Dean (GBR) – 1:44.22, 2021
- Duncan Scott (GBR) – 1:44.26, 2021
- Matt Richards (GBR) – 1:44.30, 2023
2023-2024 LCM Men 200 Free
HWANG
1:44.40
|2
|Matthew
RICHARDS
|GBR
|1:44.69
|04/07
|3
|Duncan
SCOTT
|GBR
|1:44.75
|04/07
|4
| Maximillian
GIULIANI
|AUS
|1:44.79
|12/12
|5
|Lukas
MARTENS
|GER
|1:44.89
|04/27
This is the 2nd head-turning performance Maertens has turned in at these championships. He posted a time of 3:40.33 400m free on night one. That performance rendered Maertens the 4th-best performer in history, sitting just .26 away from retired Paul Bidermann‘s seemingly untouchable world record of 3:40.07 that’s been on the books since 2009.
awesome swim. this race is going to be fire in Paris, could have multiple 1:43s
The 200 free Olympic final could be –
Hwang
Richards
Scott
Popovici
Maertens
Hobson
Zhanle
Guiliani
All have been between 1:44.1 and 1:44.8 in the last year. All have a chance of winning on their day.
Guiliani still has a lot to drop before he’s going 1:44.
He has already gone 1:44.
So does Hobson. The others are in a different league right now than these two (US, AUS trials pending).
Interestingly, men’s 200FR seems to be the weakest event for both US and AUS
#5 just looking at textile swims:
1. Popovici 1:42.97 2022
2. Angel 1:43.14 2012
3. Phelps 1:43.86 2007
4. Thorpe 1:44.06 2001
5. Maertens 1:44.14 2024
6. Dean 1:44.22 2021
7. Scott 1:44.26 2021
8. Richards 1:44.30 2023
9. Rapsys 1:44.38 2019
10.
Sun 1:44.39 2017Hwang 1:44.40 2023
And he may not even be the favorite still Paris going to be 🔥
Superb
Dang, I wish I’d seen that Phelps race in 2022, GOAT sneaking in a sub 1.43 when everyone thought he was retired years ago.
My thought exactly 😂
Wow, age 22, at his peak for Paris, he will be special.
Yep now a medal favorite in this would not be shocked if he got the 2-4 double