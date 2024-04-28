Western Kentucky Students Begin Herculean Effort to Reinstate Swim Team

A pair of Western Kentucky freshmen are leading a grassroots effort to reinstate the university’s swimming and diving teams that were cut due to hazing nearly a decade ago.

The Big Red were initially dealt a five-year suspension in 2015 after a Title IX investigation revealed evidence of hazing and sexual harassment within the program that included underage team members being pressured to drink alcohol. A few years later, WKU eliminated funding for the teams entirely.

“Because of what happened in 2015, I believe we need to wipe the slate clean,” said Jaden Marshall, who hosted an interest meeting Wednesday. “I’ve talked to a lot of students around campus and they’ve told me they would love for the swim team to come back. The team getting cut affected to many lives and so many people around the Bowling Green community.”

WKU athletic director Todd Stewart told Marshall that at least $1 million annually would have to be raised externally outside the university in order to fully fund the Big Red’s swimming and diving teams. The program’s budget for the 2014-15 season was $995,421.

Fellow freshman Zacherie Coleman, an electrical engineering major with a minor in business, is in charge of organizing fundraising events. Marshall acknowledged that the process could take years, but he said he doesn’t believe in “not trying.”

“I believe in following your passions and this is something I’ve been incredibly, incredibly passionate about,” said Marshall, who swam in high school for the Central Yellow Jackets in Louisville.

“We know it’s going to take a lot, especially when it comes to money,” Coleman said. “We’re not rich out here.”

Their meeting brought out four prospective students as well as two alumni who swam for the Big Red in the early 1980s. Former head coach Bill Powell did not attend the meeting as advertised.

“It will be good for the school to bring swimming back and will bring back a lot of revenue,” said Ron Finley, who swam for WKU from 1977-81.

WKU’s director of media relations, Jace Lux, told the Bowling Green Daily News that “there are no current plans to expand the number of sports offered at WKU.” At the time the Big Red’s swim teams were cut in 2015, WKU was a successful Division I mid-major program, serving as the training ground of a 2012 U.S. Olympian and sending one swimmer to the 2015 NCAA Championships.

Marshall directed those interested in getting involved to email [email protected] for more information.