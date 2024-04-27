Canadian Kylie Masse Logs Wins #2 At 2024 Acropolis Open

2024 ACROPOLIS OPEN

Friday, April 26th – Sunday, April 28th

Athens Olympic Aquatic Center, Athens, Greece

LCM (50m)

Olympic Qualification Event

Prize $ Breakdown

Day 1 Recap

Live Results

The 2024 Acropolis Open continued into day 2 from Athens with domestic and foreign athletes taking to the Olympic Aquatic Center pool in the quest for Paris 2024 qualification.

Belgian swimmer Valentine Dumont led the women’s 200m free field, posting a winning time of 1:58.63 to top the podium.

The outing checks in among the top 15 performances of the 23-year-old’s career. Her personal best rests at the 1:57:18 notched for 4th place at the 2023 Sette Colli Trophy.

After topping the women’s 200m back podium last night, Canadian Kylie Masse doubled up with a victory in the 50m back this evening.

The 28-year-old notched a result of 27.55 as the sole competitor under the 28-second threshold. Her time came within half a second of the 27.23 she produced at February’s Spanish Open to rank #3 in the world on the season.

Additional Winners