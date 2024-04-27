Canadian Kylie Masse Logs Wins #2 At 2024 Acropolis Open

2024 ACROPOLIS OPEN
- Friday, April 26th – Sunday, April 28th
- Athens Olympic Aquatic Center, Athens, Greece
- LCM (50m)
- Olympic Qualification Event
The 2024 Acropolis Open continued into day 2 from Athens with domestic and foreign athletes taking to the Olympic Aquatic Center pool in the quest for Paris 2024 qualification.
Belgian swimmer Valentine Dumont led the women’s 200m free field, posting a winning time of 1:58.63 to top the podium.
The outing checks in among the top 15 performances of the 23-year-old’s career. Her personal best rests at the 1:57:18 notched for 4th place at the 2023 Sette Colli Trophy.
After topping the women’s 200m back podium last night, Canadian Kylie Masse doubled up with a victory in the 50m back this evening.
The 28-year-old notched a result of 27.55 as the sole competitor under the 28-second threshold. Her time came within half a second of the 27.23 she produced at February’s Spanish Open to rank #3 in the world on the season.
Additional Winners
- Christou Apostolos nabbed the men’s 50m back gold in a time of 25.18, coming within a hair of his season-best of 25.01 put on the books at this year’s World Championships.
- British national record holder Imogen Clark stopped the clock at 30.39 as the sole swimmer of the women’s 50m breast field to get under the 31-second barrier.
- The women’s 100m fly saw host nation swimmer Anna Ntountounaki touch in 58.27 as the quickest women’s 100m butterfly performer.
- World record holder in the men’s 100m back, Thomas Ceccon of Italy nabbed 100m fly gold in 52.30 tonight.