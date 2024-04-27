Wyoming Adds Jonathan Reeder to Coaching Staff f

Press Release courtesy: Wyoming Athletics

University of Wyoming swimming and diving head coach Dave Denniston made an addition to his coaching staff Friday. He hired Jonathan Reeder as a new assistant coach.

“I was very impressed with Jonathan and all he had done at Lindenwood before they cut their program,” Denniston said. “He’s a great recruiter that’s able to find talent from around the globe, and he’s able to get swimmers to swim very fast, especially sprinters. I’m looking forward to seeing these areas of our program grow under Jonathan. We are honored to welcome him and his wife, Rae, to Laramie.”

Reeder comes to Wyoming from Lindenwood where he spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach with the Lions. In that time, he helped Lindenwood transition from Division II to Division I.

Reeder also comes equipped with head coaching experience. He jumpstarted the swimming and diving team at Barton Community College and was head man there for thee seasons before joining the Lions.

“From the first moment I talked to Dave I knew that this Wyoming program was special,” Reeder said. “After getting to know the rest of the staff and team, I knew that my hunch was right. This team is building toward a strong surge, and I’m pumped to jump in and help bring my sprint background to an already really strong team. This team is one to watch in the near future.”

Reeder graduated from Wichita State with a bachelor’s degree in physical education. He was born and raised in Wichita, Kansas.