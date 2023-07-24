Matt King Taking Olympic Redshirt, Staying in Texas to Train with Coley Stickels

World Championships bronze medalist Matt King will take an Olympic redshirt next season while continuing to train with Texas Ford Aquatics (TFA) under coach Coley Stickels.

King spent almost two months out of the water earlier this year and withdrew from classes during his junior year at the University of Virginia amid a personal matter. But in April, the 21-year-old Washington native revealed he was back training at TFA with Stickels, who coached him during the 2020-21 season at Alabama.

At the time, King told SwimSwam that he would “absolutely be returning home to UVA,” but that he was contemplating a redshirt season in order to fully prepare for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials. Now it appears his plans have solidified somewhat after anchoring the U.S. men’s 4×100 freestyle relay team with a 47.32 split — the fastest of the American quartet — to help them hold off China for the final spot on the podium.

“Undoubtedly, things are going pretty well for me down in Texas and I think it’s the best place for me to be in order to prepare for next summer,” King told SwimSwam. “Whatever Coley is doing is working and I’m excited to get back to training! Couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity presented to me by TFA.”

King’s clutch performance in Fukuoka came less than a month after he clocked a personal-best 47.93 in the men’s 100 free prelims at U.S. Trials and ultimately placed 3rd in the finals (47.99). King has already dropped four-tenths of a second off his lifetime best in the 100 free after just a few months of training with Stickels.

The current TFA pro group includes the likes of Miranda Tucker, Morgan Scott, Jacob Molacek, Marina Spadoni, Tyler Sesvold and Santo Condorelli.

King had a breakout freshman campaign at Alabama, winning the 2021 SEC title in the men’s 100 freestyle and then earning All-American status by placing fifth in the event at the NCAA Championships. He worked with Stickels for the first few months of the 2020-21 season before Stickels resigned as the head coach of the Crimson Tide in December of 2020.

“My time with (Stickels) was cut short before and I want to learn from a new perspective in the sport,” King said back in April.

King transferred to Virginia for his sophomore year and placed seventh in the 100 free at the 2022 NCAAs while also playing a key role in helping the Cavaliers set a new American Record in the 200 free relay.

King then had a breakout performance in the long course pool last summer, winning the 2022 U.S. National title in the men’s 50 free (21.83) and tying with Zach Apple for gold in the 100 free (48.44). King also swam an even faster time, 48.33, in prelims.

In the 50 free, King ranked fourth among American men in the 2022 calendar year, while in the 100 free, he sat seventh. This year, he ranks fourth among American men in both sprint freestyle events.