What Is Going On With Team USA?

I know. That featured image is dramatic, but, addressing the elephant in the room, the GOAT Michael Phelps, is gone. His chapter has closed—even his last record (the 400 IM) has been erased from the books. Where does that leave this storied team?  There are many factors converging at this World Champs, and the absence of Phelps is only scratching the surface. Still, the fact that Team USA, for the time in 29 years, was shutout of gold medals through the first day does get your attention. Let’s talk about and get some context.

By Braden Keith: Sunday’s World Record Haul Will Be a Day That Swimming Remembers Forever

By Retta Race:  United States Without Day One Gold For First Time Since 1994 World Championships

