United States Without Day One Gold For First Time Since 1994 World Championships

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day one of the 2023 World Aquatics Championships is in the books from Fukuoka, Japan with a total of three World Records falling right off the bat.

Australia’s Ariarne Titmus set the stage with a new best-ever time of 3:55.38 in the women’s 400m free while the men’s 400m IM saw Leon Marchand of France crush a result of 4:02.50 to re-write the oldest World Record on the books.

Capping off the night was the Aussie women’s 4x100m freestyle relay, whose squad of Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Meg Harris and Emma McKeon clocked a World Record of 3:27.96.

While positive history was made in those events, a not-so-praiseworthy statistic stemmed out of the United States camp.

For the first time since the 1994 edition of these World Championships has the nation come up with zero gold medals through the first day of competition.

The best individual results for the Americans this evening came from Katie Ledecky who earned 400m free silver while Carson Foster took home runner-up states behind Marchand in the 400m IM.

The stars n’ stripes’ women’s 4x100m freestyle relay also scored the silver while the men’s squad bagged bronze.

The day-one schedule at the World Championships has changed over the years to ultimately arrive at the races which comprised this evening’s lineup.

At the 1991 World Championships, Nicole Haislett topped the women’s 100m freestyle podium on day one to give the United States gold. However, the following World Championships in 1994 saw the Americans log zero golds just as they did tonight.

Through day one, it was Australia who took charge of the overall swimming medal table with 4 pieces of hardware, all gold, while France is next and the U.S. checked in as the third-placed nation.