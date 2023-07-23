Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

United States Without Day One Gold For First Time Since 1994 World Championships

Comments: 11

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day one of the 2023 World Aquatics Championships is in the books from Fukuoka, Japan with a total of three World Records falling right off the bat.

Australia’s Ariarne Titmus set the stage with a new best-ever time of 3:55.38 in the women’s 400m free while the men’s 400m IM saw Leon Marchand of France crush a result of 4:02.50 to re-write the oldest World Record on the books.

Capping off the night was the Aussie women’s 4x100m freestyle relay, whose squad of Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Meg Harris and Emma McKeon clocked a World Record of 3:27.96.

While positive history was made in those events, a not-so-praiseworthy statistic stemmed out of the United States camp.

For the first time since the 1994 edition of these World Championships has the nation come up with zero gold medals through the first day of competition.

The best individual results for the Americans this evening came from Katie Ledecky who earned 400m free silver while Carson Foster took home runner-up states behind Marchand in the 400m IM.

The stars n’ stripes’ women’s 4x100m freestyle relay also scored the silver while the men’s squad bagged bronze.

The day-one schedule at the World Championships has changed over the years to ultimately arrive at the races which comprised this evening’s lineup.

At the 1991 World Championships, Nicole Haislett topped the women’s 100m freestyle podium on day one to give the United States gold. However, the following World Championships in 1994 saw the Americans log zero golds just as they did tonight.

Through day one, it was Australia who took charge of the overall swimming medal table with 4 pieces of hardware, all gold, while France is next and the U.S. checked in as the third-placed nation.

In This Story

11
chickenlamp
42 seconds ago

I thought the US would a bit stronger this year since they actually held a trials meet instead of selecting from the previous year's performances like they historically do for pre-Olympic year WC. Not off to a great start, but hopefully they'll be better the rest of the meet and make all this look like an overreaction.

0
0
Reply
Ceccon - Kamminga - Milak - Popovici
2 minutes ago

USA will come back strongly in Paris, as what they have always done.

0
0
Reply
AquaDuck
4 minutes ago

All Empires die slowly…

0
-2
Reply
Jess
6 minutes ago

The "sky is falling" vibe is a bit much to me. In all reality, you could see this coming from a mile away. One of the weakest US men's events, a generational relay from the AUS women and there you have it.

The US will be fine.

The US will be fine.

3
-1
Reply
Torchbearer
13 minutes ago

In fact no golds for the US across all disciplines at the Aquatic WCs so far….

6
-1
Reply
Lisa
Reply to  Torchbearer
8 minutes ago

Well it's gonna get better starting tomorrow and they gonna make up by winning women 200im.

1
-1
Reply
Sly
18 minutes ago

The US has historically been less dominant in the pre-Olympics WC. Only to then dominate the following year (see 2015/2016 especially).
Any conclusion after these Day 1 results is VERY premature.
Any conclusion after these Day 1 results is VERY premature.

9
-5
Reply
Tmswm
Reply to  Sly
8 minutes ago

Nice rationalization

0
0
Reply
Oceanian
21 minutes ago

Oh well – I'm sure the US will get some on better days in this Champs.

5
0
Reply
Lisa
Reply to  Oceanian
8 minutes ago

Starting tomorrow.

2
-1
Reply
Notanyswimmer
23 minutes ago

NCAA swimming cannibalizes distance swimming in favor of sprint relays, only for US swimmers to gas out and lose at that too on the international stage. Bathtub swimming needs to go.

8
-11
Reply

