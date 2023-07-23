Reigning Silver Medalist Kaylee McKeown DQed From Women’s 200 IM Semi-Final

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 2:06.12 (2015)

World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 2:06.89 (2023)

, Canada – 2:06.89 (2023) Championship Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 2:06.12 (2015)

2022 World Champion: Alex Walsh, USA – 2:07.13

In the first semi-final of the women’s 200 IM at the 2023 World Championships, 2022 Worlds silver medalist Kaylee McKeown of Australia was disqualified for her back-to-breast turn. In addition, Great Britain’s Katie Shannahan and Italy’s Sara Franceshchi were DQed in the same heat. Shannahan had been DQed for a false start.

As you can see from the video footage below via Peacock, McKeown rotated fully onto her side too early during her backstroke. According to the World Aquatics rulebook, a swimmer must touch the wall while on their back in a race.

Headed into Worlds, McKeown had an entry time of 2:07.19, which made her the third seed. That time was over a second faster than the 2:08.57 she swam to take silver at Worlds last year. Her time was also just 0.1 off of Kate Douglass‘ top seed time, meaning that she had a shot at winning gold.

Without McKeown in the final, Douglass and her American teammate Alex Walsh should be the favorites to win, while the bronze medal position looks to be wide open.

McKeown will have to race the 100 back tomorrow, where she holds the world record. With her DQ, she now no longer has to deal with a 100 back semi-final and 200 IM final in the same session.

Multiple high-profile DQs have already been issued at this year’s Worlds, as Great Britain’s men’s 4×100 free relay had been DQed in prelims. They had been a heavy favorite to take gold.